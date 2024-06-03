Professor John Moverley OBE and Beth Brook join the Lantra Board of Trustees

Lantra are pleased to announce that Professor John Moverley OBE and Beth Brook have joined the Board of Trustees from May 2024. Their knowledge and experience of the land-based and environment sector will be a valuable addition to the Lantra Board.

Professor John Moverley OBE is formerly the Chief Executive and Principal of Myerscough College. He joins the Board following his chairing role at the UK Amenity Forum and advisory positions at the Severn & Wye Flood and Costal Committee, and the West Midlands Advisory Committee to the Forestry Commission, where he served as Chair.

John is a leading voice on matters relating to sustainable practice in the amenity industry. He is also an elected Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Societies and holds honorary Fellowships from the University of Central Lancashire, and Myerscough College. John was honoured with an OBE in 2004 for services to education.

Commenting on the appointment, Chair of Lantra, Dr David Llewellyn said:

“I’m really pleased that John has joined the Board of Trustees. His expertise and experience will no doubt be of significant value to Lantra, helping to drive the organisation forward.”

Also commenting on the appointment, Lantra CEO, Marcus Potter, said:

“John’s standing in the sector is a real asset to Lantra. I am sure his diversity of experience will help steer our strategic direction.”

Beth Brook is an active advocate for skills development. As the former CEO of the Heart of England Forest, she led the organisation to be one of the first to take on new forestry apprentices, as well as implementing a paid internship in forestry. She also sits on the Board of the Youth Environmental Service, a national organisation that is promoting and facilitating environmental careers for young people.

Beginning her career on a pig farm, Beth is a qualified ecologist and has held executive roles at Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, the Council for Learning Outside the Classroom, and Fair Train. Beth is a reasoned voice on skills development, training and professional development within forestry and arboriculture.

Chair of Lantra, Dr David Llewellyn, commented on the appointment of Beth, saying:

“I’m delighted that Beth has joined the Lantra Board. Her knowledge, experience, and advocacy will be a real benefit to Lantra and to the Board. I am looking forward to working with Beth over the next few years.”

Lantra’s CEO, Marcus Potter, added:

“Beth’s passion for training and skills is in strong alignment with Lantra’s mission and will be greatly welcomed to Lantra’s Board.”

Following the appointment of Professor John Moverley and Beth Brook, two Trustees will be standing down from the Board. Jane Cragie and Richard Clarke will be leaving after eight years and six years, respectively.

Lantra Chair, David Llewellyn commented on the departure of Richard and Jane:

“It has been a pleasure to work with both Richard and Jane during their time on the Board. I want to take this opportunity to thank them for all their hard work and commitment in supporting Lantra to be the organisation it is today.

“I wish them both the very best with their future endeavours, and again thank them for their service to Lantra.”

These changes to the Lantra Board take effect from the end of May 2024.