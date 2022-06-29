Promising young chemist awarded Brockenhurst College Greenwood Bursary to study Chemistry at university

A Chemistry student aiming to be the first in his family to study at university has been awarded the 2022 Brockenhurst College Greenwood Bursary, which will pay all three years of his undergraduate tuition fees.

Keagan Love (18), from Blackfield, has conditional offers from Russell Group universities including the University of Oxford and the University of Southampton.

The former New Forest Academy pupil is currently revising hard for his final exams in A Level Chemistry, A Level Mathematics and A Level Product Design.

John Greenwood and Keagan Love

Keagan said: “This is a wonderful opportunity that I have been given and I want to thank the Greenwoods for their time and generosity, and for believing in me – they are lovely people.

“This is a proud moment for my family because I’ll be the first to go to university. Right now, I’m just working as hard as I can to get the best grades I can possibly get.”

John and Marion Greenwood from Lyndhurst established the Brockenhurst College Greenwood Bursary in 2019.

As a result, every year a talented and hardworking Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) student from Brockenhurst College, who faces financial hardship, benefits from a university education in a STEM subject.

Keagan will now update the Greenwoods regularly about his progress and meet with them every summer to discuss his future.

John Greenwood said: “Keagan is a talented and hardworking young man with extraordinary potential, and we wish him all the very best for his undergraduate studies.”

Advancement through education and the importance of STEM learning are two things about which the Greenwoods feel strongly.

Keagan Love with John and Marion Greenwood

John Greenwood worked in the engineering, chemical and textile industries during his highly successful career.

Meanwhile, Marion Greenwood worked with children in schools and became increasingly concerned that many promising youngsters were unable to fulfil their potential due to financial constraints.

Brockenhurst College Vice Principal, Simon Lovegrove, said: “I’d like to offer my most enthusiastic congratulations to Keagan and also extend my most sincere thanks to the Greenwoods for sharing our values about the importance of advancement through education.”

The application process for the 2023 Greenwood Bursary will open to Brockenhurst College students this autumn.

Published in