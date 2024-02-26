Propertymark celebrates first two achievers of new Propertymark Qualification

Karen Stanley of Stanley Strategic Consultants and Filomena Crolla, Acquisitions Specialist at Domus Stay are the first learners to pass the highest level of Qualification that Propertymark Qualifications has to offer, the Level 4 Certificate in Property Management.

Propertymark’s education arm, Propertymark Qualifications introduced this qualification only last year which is at a level comparable to a Higher National Certificate (HNC) and has been created for those who want to demonstrate leadership capability in sales, lettings, commercial and auction businesses.

The achievement demonstrates a broad range of knowledge and skills necessary for successful oversight of the responsibilities involved in managing a business in the property sector.

When asked about her achievement Karen said:

“I am delighted to have achieved this qualification signifying my expertise in this field. Completing the course reflects my love of learning and a commitment to maintaining excellence in property management, compliance and benefiting both clients and industry standards.

“I would highly recommend the Level 4 Certificate in Property Management to current business owners or aspiring managers. It is an interesting and practical course.”

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark comments:

“We are extremely proud of both Karen and Filomena’s achievements and their commitment to education and the benefits it brings. With wide uptake from agents, we now hope to see more people successfully completing their qualification in order to professionlise and raise standards across the sector.”

For more information on Propertymark Qualifications, visit here