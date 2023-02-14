Pushing you forward, Propertymark launches new Management Qualification

Propertymark Qualifications pioneers multi-discipline Level 4 Certificate in Property Agency Management.

Open for registrations from today, 14 February 2023, the progressive new qualification is a first for Propertymark Qualifications as estate agents, letting agents, commercial property agents and property auctioneers UK wide are all able to undertake the same Certificate, which will also be recognised by Propertymark’s professional bodies.

The new qualification provides a step into agency management by focussing on strategic management and leadership knowledge and skills for those learners wishing to advance their career or those already in senior positions and wanting to gain formal recognition for their agency management skills.

The new qualification comprises of four units covering:

Compliance and ethical practices

Business management

Business systems

Business marketing

The new qualification is available using Propertymark Qualifications’ new remote invigilated examination service meaning that agents are able to take their exams at locations convenient to them, be that at home or at work.

Mike Smith, Head of Propertymark Qualifications

Mike Smith, Head of Propertymark Qualifications comments:

“The direction of our profession and the needs of the professionals within it is evolving. As an Awarding Body we regularly review and update our qualifications, and we are really excited to be introducing a whole new qualification.

“To be able to offer a qualification that is applicable wherever you are across the UK and whichever property discipline background you may be in is unique in the sector and innovates our offering for learners.

“We look forward to welcoming our new learners on board this year and wish them all the best of luck in progressing both educationally and professionally.”

Propertymark’s existing level 4 certificates are still valid and recognised for learners who are currently studying towards them, and they will be able to complete their studies and examinations.

Those achieving or having previously achieved the Level 4s in sales or residential lettings, will still be recognised for their achievement and the certificates will continue to be recognised by Propertymark’s professional bodies for membership purposes.

