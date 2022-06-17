Pussycat Doll headlines student award celebrations in North Wales

THE resilience and talent of Coleg Cambria learners were celebrated at its annual student awards ceremony.

The event took place at the college’s Yale site in Wrexham, held in person for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Special guest was Kimberly Wyatt, a star of TV’s Got to Dance, Celebrity Masterchef, Dancing on Ice, and a member of best-selling girl group, Pussycat Dolls.

“It is an absolute honour and privilege to be here with you,” said Kimberly, who is also a Youth Sport Trust Ambassador.

“The college is phenomenal; the facilities are incredible, and I’ve been in awe all day.”

Following an inspirational speech in which she looked back on her own life in music, dance, entertainment and having moved to the UK from the US, she added: “Be you, be fearless, be authentic and congratulations to all of you who have put so much hard work into achieving such phenomenal results – well done, everyone.”

Her words were echoed by Cambria’s Principal Sue Price, who praised further education (FE) students for the dedication and hard work shown in past years given the challenges of remote learning and self-isolation in lockdown.

“It is fantastic to have everyone back in a room together, to celebrate your outstanding achievements and look ahead with confidence as you move towards your future careers,” said Mrs Price.

“Whether it be outstanding academic results, excelling within industry or showing great bravery and inspiration in the face of adversity, you have all once again shown remarkable, inspirational qualities that make us incredibly proud.

“The future looks very bright, and I know will go on to be successful in whatever you choose to do.

“We are all very proud of you for the passion and commitment shown during your time at Coleg Cambria.”

She added: “These awards are also an opportunity to honour our amazing staff for continuing to go above and beyond in pursuit of excellence while focusing on the wellbeing of our learners, their families, and the community – thank you.”

The student awards celebrate achievement across all of Cambria’s sites – Northop, Deeside, Llysfasi, and Bersham Road and Yale college in Wrexham.

Among the winners on the night were:

Deeside Sixth Student of the Year – Sky Cooper

Yale Sixth Student of the Year – Evie Huhtala

Access Student of the Year – Bridie Benson

Higher Education Student of the Year – Charlotte Lee

Elite Sports Student of the Year – Ella Wall

Welsh Language Student of the Year – Mirain Gwyn

Business Student of the Year – Tara Threadgold

Northop Land-based Student of the Year – Amy Ellis

Foundation Skills Student of the Year – Harry Hallam Prydderch

Llysfasi Land-based Student of the Year – Amelia Bailey

A prizegiving for work-based learning (WBL) students and apprentices was also held by the college.

Special guest was Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant, who congratulated those in attendance for their talent and drive over the past 12 months.

Among the winners were:

Professional Learner of the Year – Lorraine Morgan

Adult Learner of the Year – Sydney Ellis

Aeronautical Apprentice of the Year – Jack Tudball

Motor Vehicle Apprentice of the Year – Jessica Hunt

Hair and Beauty WBL of the Year – Jordan Elwell

For more information and the full list of winners at the FE and WBL ceremonies, visit www.cambria.ac.uk/studentawards2022.

Pic: LEE BOSWELL PHOTOGRAPHY

