Qatar Foundation’s WISE 12 to Reimagine Education Through Human Values and Technology

The summit will bridge innovation and identity to reimagine education for humanity

The 12th edition of WISE will convene this year on 24-25 November bringing together global education leaders, experts and changemakers at the Qatar National Convention Centre under the theme “Humanity.io: Human Values at the Heart of Education”.

WISE 12 will aim to advance conversations around education and its role in serving humanity, while exploring how bold, system-level changes rooted in human values can keep education adaptable, accessible, and relevant in the age of emerging technologies, with the ‘.io’ in the summit theme, standing for Input and Output, serving as a symbolic bridge between innovation and identity.

WISE 12 is structured around five interconnected pillars: the first is ‘Putting Human Needs at the Heart of Education’ that calls for a redefinition of success in learning centered around well-being, empathy, and human dignity as the foundation of educational systems.

The second, ‘Realizing the Promise of Progressive Education’, challenges traditional models by championing inquiry-based, flexible approaches that empower learners to think critically and act creatively within their communities.

The third pillar, ‘Navigating the Skills Revolution in Higher Education and Lifelong Learning’, examines how institutions can remain relevant in a world where technology reshapes both work and identity, emphasizing adaptability and continuous reskilling.

The fourth, ‘Catalyzing Multi-Sectoral Systems Change to Transform Education’ explores how governments, educators, innovators, and the private sector can collaborate to build inclusive and future-ready education ecosystems.

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation will host the fifth pillar, ‘Centering Education towards Economic Opportunities and Community Resilience’. This pillar explores the role of education as a driving force for sustainable economic growth and community resilience. It highlights how inclusive, quality education systems, when meaningfully linked to economic and social development, can empower individuals and strengthen communities.

“WISE 12 builds on two years of dialogue and discovery that began with the previous summit – a journey that has taken us across regions, perspectives, and lived realities,” said Stavros N. Yiannouka, CEO of WISE.

“As the world stands at the crossroads of technological acceleration and human aspiration, WISE 12 is where those global conversations combine. ‘Humanity.io’ is a call to design an education ecosystem where innovation amplifies human potential rather than replaces it. At this defining juncture, the summit shall bring together voices from all around the world to chart a collective vision for education that is equitable, ethical, and future-ready,” he said.

A defining moment of the summit will be the announcement of the 2025 WISE Prize for Education winner. This year’s finalists represent work in areas such as Arabic language access, education in conflict zones, neurodiversity, and systemic reform. The finalists will have a prominent presence throughout the summit, while the final winner will be revealed at the Closing Plenary on 25 November, highlighting the summit’s ambition and reach.

The six finalists for the 2025 WISE Prize for Education are: AprendoEnCasa Connecta, an initiative from Chile, that enhances teacher–student engagement through digital tools to improve learning outcomes in under-resourced communities across Latin America; Qatar’s Bonocle that transforms Braille learning through gamified tactile technology that expands access for the visually impaired; U.S.-based Darsel that leverages AI and messaging platforms to deliver personalized math learning to students in low-connectivity environments; and Nigeria’s FastTrack+ that enables foundational literacy through offline, self-assisted tools designed for remote and refugee learners; Jordan’s Iqrali.jo that empowers parents to nurture early Arabic literacy through free regional resources and community support, and finally Armenia’s TUMO Path that reimagines teen education through an AI-driven personalized learning experience already reaching youth across multiple countries.

Since its founding in 2009, WISE has become a global platform for education innovation and cross-sector collaboration. Through its summit, edtech accelerator, and research, it champions education as a human-centered force for unlocking potential in a tech-driven world.