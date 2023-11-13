Quantum to sponsor major careers fair

Green skills training provider the Quantum Group can today announce its role as a key sponsor for this year’s Skills London exhibition – the UK’s largest jobs and careers event for young people.

The Rainham-based company is sponsoring the Construction and Engineering Zone at the event, at ExCel London on 24 and 25 November. The fair will have up to 35,000 jobs, training opportunities and apprenticeships under one roof.

Quantum’s team and exhibition space will offer our visitors information about how the company is helping to accelerate the UK’s drive towards net zero. This includes through our training courses for all skill levels and our state-of-the-art, bespoke training facilities. Quantum has also created a City & Guilds assured course especially for young people, Sustainable Energy and Renewable Technologies.

Our training offering for colleges has been launched in partnership with Daikin UK, to help address the green skills gap.

Maria Gonella, Quantum Group Managing Partner, said: “We’re thrilled to be sponsoring Skills London this year and can’t wait to see everyone at our stand.

“The decarbonisation and renewable energies sector is growing rapidly. It offers many opportunities to advance your employability and be part of a rapidly growing workforce that focuses on sustainable growth and the transition to a net zero world.

“Through our collaborative approach with industry stakeholders, we remain at the forefront of the evolving renewable energy space. Together, we are driving the transformation towards a greener future.”

