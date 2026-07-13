Raymond Blanc OBE helps celebrate next generation of chefs at City of Oxford College and University Centre awards event  

Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc OBE joined culinary students from across Activate Learning’s group of colleges for a special award ceremony at City of Oxford College and University Centre.

The event, held on Wednesday 1 July, brought together students, parents, staff and guests from Le Manoir aux Quat’Saison, a Belmond Hotel. Winners were named from Professional Culinary Arts Level 1 and Professional Culinary Arts Level 2 programmes, alongside a Campus Star award winner.

Raymond also handed out a special award in memory of Talvin Ghag, a former apprentice at the college who trained at his world-famous restaurant Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Great Milton.

In 2024, Talvin achieved a Distinction on the Commis Chef Apprenticeship at City of Oxford College and University Centre. Less than a year later he was promoted to the role of Demi Chef de Partie at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saison, a Belmond Hotel, making him the youngest chef to achieve this at the restaurant and cookery school.

Talvin sadly passed away in August 2025 at the age of 19.

Activate Learning will now run the award and accompanying culinary competition every year across its colleges, celebrating promising culinary students.

Awards were given across both Professional Culinary Arts Levels 1 and 2, along with a Campus Star award and the special award in Talvin’s memory.

Gary Headland, CEO at Activate Learning, said:

“Tonight’s celebration is a celebration of the remarkable achievements of our extraordinary learners, who are just starting out on their journey and already achieving great things.

“We are incredibly grateful to Raymond Blanc OBE and the team at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons for being here tonight to inspire our next generation of chefs.

“The hospitality and catering sector is central to a vibrant economy and we are incredibly proud of the work we are doing across our group of colleges to help meet the needs of our local communities by supporting young people to access fulfilling careers they are passionate about.”

Raymond Blanc OBE said:

“As a chef who has worked 50 years in this profession, who was totally self-taught and never had a master to show him the way, it was a very touching, enjoyable moment to see these young people rewarded for all their efforts, for their work, their comment, their passion, for their thirst of knowledge.

“It was also another special moment to celebrate Talvin, who was in our kitchen at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saison, a Belmond Hotel and was one of my highly respected young chefs. He illuminated the kitchen; he had that gentleness and was constantly curious. We loved him.”