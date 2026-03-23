Record Applications as Exeter College Learners Continue Exceptional Oxbridge offer success

Fourteen Exeter College learners have received offers to study at the University of Oxford or the University of Cambridge, marking another year of exceptional academic achievement across the College and highlighting the ambition and determination of its learners.

This year, a record 73 Exeter College learners submitted an Oxbridge application. Of those, more than half (56%) were shortlisted for interview, with 14 securing highly competitive offers. Eight learners received offers from the University of Cambridge and six from the University of Oxford to study subjects including Maths, Linguistics and Law, while two learners have been offered places to study Medicine at Cambridge.

Many of this year’s offer holders have taken part in Exeter College’s Reach Academy, which supports high-achieving learners to extend their academic interests and explore opportunities at leading universities. Through activities such as specialist lecture series, extracurricular opportunities and work experience, the Reach Academy helps build confidence throughout the application process and supports their academic aspirations.

Billie Stokes, Assistant Principal at Exeter College, said:

“These students have shown outstanding commitment and ambition, and we are incredibly proud to see their hard work rewarded with Oxbridge offers. Securing a place at Oxbridge is a remarkable achievement in itself, and reaching this stage requires real focus, resilience and ambition.

“At Exeter College, we are committed to creating an environment where every student can excel and achieve their ambitions and seeing a record number of learners submit an Oxbridge application shows just how ambitious everyone who comes to Exeter College is. We are absolutely delighted for so many to receive an offer and are excited to see what they go on to achieve next.”

To celebrate the learners’ success and recognise the dedication and commitment required to reach this stage, the College hosted a congratulatory lunch at its award-winning @thirty-four restaurant.

Boglarka Ungvari, who holds an offer to study Medicine at the University of Cambridge, travels to Exeter College from Barnstaple to study A Level Biology, Chemistry, Maths and the Extended Project Qualification. She said:

“When the offer eventually came through, I kind of froze and then started smiling. I reread it twice to make sure. Did I actually get in? Does it say congratulations? It did, I was very happy, and then I may or may not have done a happy dance! When I told my tutor, he got very excited as he hadn’t taught a medical Cambridge applicant before, so that was an achievement in his books.

“I wasn’t quite sure whether medicine was something I wanted to do, and it was the work experience I did at RD&U Hospital that convinced me. I saw this environment, and I could really imagine myself there, and I realised this is definitely the thing I want to do.”

Tiffany Tai, who holds an offer to study Psychology and Linguistics at the University of Oxford, is currently studying A Level Psychology, Biology and Maths at Exeter College. She said:

“When I saw I got an offer I was like ‘is there a system error?’ I didn’t believe it at first, but then the congratulations email came after and I was like ‘wow, I actually got it!’ There aren’t many universities that offer a joint honours in Psychology and Linguistics, and for me, I think you can’t really study psychology and the human mind without studying how we communicate, so it just made sense to do the two subjects together. When I saw that Oxford did that, I just knew I had to apply for that course.

“The most important thing at the start of your first year at Exeter College is to try to find out what you’re interested in. Find your niche and your passion. You don’t have to do the things that other people do, if you find what you’re actually interested in you’ll naturally engage in the curriculum and naturally show your passion.”

Elliot Wilkes, who holds an offer to study Medicine at Cambridge, is studying A Level Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths at Exeter College. He said:

“I was in a lesson and kept refreshing the UCAS page to see when it would come through. As soon as it did, I started shaking. I couldn’t really get anything out, so I sort of waved for my chemistry teacher and asked if I could take a quick call. I called my mum, it was a very brief one-minute conversation of ‘I’m in a lesson, by the way, I just wanted to let you know I got in.’ My parents have never been particularly academic, but they’ve always pushed me to my best, so they were very happy for me and very proud.

“My teachers here are all really supportive, so they were all really happy to hear. My Chemistry teacher was very happy – he sort of did a fist pump, he was very impressed! I actually didn’t know if medicine was the thing for me, but when coming to College I joined the medical society and started doing the experiences with that, and then I realised this is definitely the thing I want to do.”

Millie Beer, who holds an offer to study Linguistics at Cambridge, is currently studying A Level English Language, German and Maths at Exeter College. She said:

“When I found out, I was walking around town shopping and refreshing my phone every two minutes. I got an email, and I was really scared – I actually dropped my phone because I was so scared! When I opened it, I was bouncing all around the place. I was so surprised because I wasn’t sure I was going to get in, I was just really excited! I rang my mum and told her, and she basically told everyone else that I possibly knew, and I immediately started getting texts from every member of the family.

“Linguistics is quite a niche subject, and I just found it interesting. I did lots and lots of research on it, and I found it really interesting. I would watch YouTube videos on it just because I found it interesting. I did a residential at Cambridge, and then I was like ‘Oh, I think I could actually do this, and this could be something I apply for’. It felt right, so I did it.”

Tegan Griffiths, who holds an offer to study Classics at Cambridge, is studying Classics, Philosophy and Religious Studies at Exeter College. She said:

“I checked the email and it was like a feeling of disbelief. It was such a weird feeling, but I was very happy and I was really proud of myself. I did not think for a second that I was going to get into Cambridge. I immediately told my mum, and then she told everyone, and it was on Facebook immediately!

“I wasn’t sure I was going to go to university until I started doing Classics, but it made me feel like I needed to study this for as long as possible. My teachers have been really supportive and helped me out, every single one of them has been so supportive and amazing. One of my teachers really helped me with the application process and referred me to places, giving me honest feedback. They were the first teacher I told and they were really happy for me.”