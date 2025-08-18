Results success for Brock students 

More than 1,000 A Level and Vocational students at Brockenhurst College celebrated receiving their results last week (Thursday 14 August).

The overall A Level pass rate of Brock students was 97%, with Vocational students achieving a 99% pass rate.

Principal and CEO Helen Odhams, said:

“Today is a day of celebration here at Brock. The fantastic results our students have achieved reflect their hard work and commitment, as well as the dedication of staff who have supported them every step of the way. On behalf of everyone at the College, I would like to congratulate all our leavers, we are incredibly proud of what you have achieved and wish you every success in the future.”

Collectively, 100% pass rates were achieved in 39 A Level and Vocational subjects. These include: Economics, Electronics, Further Maths, English Literature, Environmental Science, French, Film Studies, History, IT, Sport and Exercise Science, Business, Music, and Travel and Tourism.

In addition, this is the first year that T Level students at Brock received their grades, with a 100% pass rate achieved for the cohort.

Eighty-one percent of students accepted their first choice offer at university, with 83% accepting either their first or insurance choice.

Tess Leyland will be attending University of Oxford to study a master’s in biology in September. Tess, previously of St Swithun’s School (Winchester), achieved A* grades in A Level Biology, Geography and EPQ, and an A in A Level Chemistry at Brock.

She said:

“I’m delighted with my results today – my teachers were instrumental in helping me get them. In particular, the science department and skills development team were fantastic. My science teachers really enabled my curiosity to flourish, for example, discussing topics with me that were beyond the course. Brock is by far the best educational establishment I’ve ever been. I’m going to be heading off to study biology at the University of Oxford. After that, I would like to go into environmental policy or law, as I want to try to make a positive change to society. Ideally something to do with climate justice because that’s what I’m passionate about.”

Billy Fitzgerald previously of Priestlands School, achieved A* in A Level Maths and A grades in A Level Computer Science, Further Maths and Physics. He will be attending University of Bristol to study BEng Engineering Mathematics in September.

Billy said:

“I’m really pleased with my results and have enjoyed my time at Brock. The amount of support I got from my teachers was brilliant, especially by my Maths teacher Audrey who I would like to thank. She really went above and beyond in class preparing resources for us. I’m now looking forward to going to university in Bristol to study Engineering Mathematics and I can’t wait!”

Beth Watts previously of Applemore College, achieved a triple D* in Level 3 Extended Diploma in Art and Design. Beth will be attending Arts University Bournemouth to study Textiles Design in September.

Beth said:

“I’m pleased with my results and proud of the achievement. I’ve enjoyed my time at Brock and my teachers have been great. They were so supportive and helped me explore a range of different art elements and techniques. I’m looking forward to starting at AUB next month.”

Reece Lenthall previously of Twynham School, achieved a triple D* in Level 3 Extended Diploma in Uniformed Protective Services. Reece will be attending Cardiff Metropolitan University to study Professional Policing in September.

Reece said:

“I’m really happy with my grade and can’t wait to start university. I’ve always wanted to be a police officer, and all my hard work is paying off.”

Nigel Twort previously of The Trafalgar School at Downton, achieved A* grades in A Level French and Spanish, and an A in A Level Maths. Nigel will be undertaking an accountancy ACCA apprenticeship with S&W Group Salisbury.

Nigel said:

“I’m delighted with my results today. I aim to pursue a career within financial services and Brock helped consolidate this career path through speaking to various teachers, as well as researching in the library.”