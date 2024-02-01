Revolutionising Functional Skills education: Training Qualifications UK launches next generation exam delivery platform and qualifications

Training Qualifications UK (TQUK), a leading force and innovator in the Awarding and End-Point Assessment arena, proudly announce the launch of their new suite of Functional Skills qualifications across English and Mathematics.

Bringing together transformative qualifications and a cutting-edge assessment platform, TQUK is set to re-define the landscape for Functional Skills. Introducing on-demand, anytime, anywhere assessments, giving learners greater control over when and where they sit their exams.

The digital life is here to stay and with it the demand for online, flexible, and efficient exam delivery. With the backing of AQA, TQUK recognises this and is determined to lead the way into digital revolution wherever it can. Functional Skills learners can now sit an exam at their centre, at their workplace or their home, any time of day, any day of the week. You don’t get that anywhere else.

Customers who already work with TQUK expect nothing less than the fastest SLAs (Service Level Agreements), and they deliver on this again with a market-leading six-day turnaround for results, ensuring TQUK supports, not hinders the work of its centres.

But it’s about more than just being fast. The new system introduces a level of inclusivity to Functional Skills that allows learners with caring, work or study commitments to fit their exams in when it suits. Online is more in line with the level of digital fluency students demonstrate in 2024, with the scare factor of an old school exam removed. Value is another non-negotiable, with pricing structures remaining simple and competitive.

Andrew Walker, Managing Director of Training Qualifications UK said:

“It’s clear to see that the world of Functional Skills is ready for the TQUK treatment. We’ve proven that we can disrupt and challenge the status quo time and time again and this new offer is no different. If you’re fed up with missed SLAs, booking slots for invigilation and waiting an age for your learners’ results, we don’t blame you. That’s why our systems and processes are designed to avoid all of that and put you in control.”

If you’re ready to join the revolution, find out more on our website.

Published in