Rising star takes first place in national competition

Oaklands College is celebrating an exceptional achievement by one of its talented Level 3 Makeup students, whose creativity, dedication and technical skill have earned national recognition in the prestigious Royal Ballet and Opera House Design Challenge.

Ruby, who previously won the college’s in-house creative competition, was selected to represent Oaklands College after submitting an outstanding portfolio that demonstrated both artistic flair and professional-level execution. Her submission included an innovative creative makeup look alongside an in-depth sketchbook documenting her research, development and artistic process. The sketchbook showcased the extensive work undertaken to bring her concept to life, highlighting her ability to translate ideas from initial inspiration through to a polished final design. Her work was chosen from entries submitted by schools and colleges across the UK, placing her among the country’s most promising emerging artists in theatrical design and creative makeup.

The Royal Ballet and Opera House Design Challenge is highly regarded for identifying and celebrating young talent across a range of creative disciplines connected to performance and production. Competition entries are judged on originality, creativity, technical ability and the strength of the development process, making Ruby’s success an especially impressive accomplishment. Her portfolio stood out among a strong field of submissions, demonstrating not only exceptional creative vision but also a deep understanding of design principles and professional practice.

Her skills clearly shone through, as Ruby was awarded 1st place in the Wigs, Hair and Makeup category, securing the top national prize. This remarkable achievement recognises the quality of her work and highlights the high standard she has reached during her studies at Oaklands College.

As part of her award, Ruby has been invited to the Royal Ballet and Opera House to gain exclusive insight into the day-to-day workings of one of the world’s most renowned cultural institutions. Her experience will include time spent with professional departments, behind-the-scenes tours, specialist talks, and a formal presentation of her award. The opportunity will allow her to learn directly from industry professionals and gain valuable knowledge about the creative and technical processes involved in world-class theatre and opera productions.

Ruby’s winning work will also be showcased in a public exhibition at the Linbury Foyer, Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, running from 11 June to 30 June 2026, giving visitors the opportunity to view her exceptional artistry up close. Being featured in such a prestigious venue represents a significant milestone in her creative journey and provides valuable exposure for her work to a wider audience.

Speaking about Ruby’s achievement, Bianca de Lozey, Lead Hair and Media Makeup Tutor at Oaklands College said: “Ruby’s work stood out from the very beginning. Her creativity, attention to detail and commitment to her craft are exceptional. This award is a testament to her talent and the hard work she has put into developing her skills. We are incredibly proud of her and thrilled to see her recognised on a national stage.”

Ruby’s success reflects the high standard of teaching and industry-focused training offered at Oaklands College, where students are encouraged to push creative boundaries, explore innovative techniques and develop the professional skills needed for careers in makeup artistry, theatre, film and live performance. Through hands-on learning experiences and guidance from experienced tutors, students are supported to achieve their ambitions and build confidence in their creative abilities.

Oaklands College is immensely proud of Ruby’s dedication and achievement and looks forward to supporting her continued journey in the creative industries. Her success serves as an inspiration to fellow students and demonstrates what can be achieved through talent, perseverance and a commitment to excellence. As she takes this exciting next step in her creative career, the college is confident that this national recognition will be one of many accomplishments to come.