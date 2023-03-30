World’s number one art and design university launches new qualifications

The Royal College of Art (RCA) has today announced the launch of a new cohort of programmes at Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Master of Design (MDes), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master of Education (MEd) and Master of Research (MRes) level, open for study from the start of the 2023/24 academic year. These qualifications offer students the chance to develop new skills and improve career prospects, whilst pursuing their professional passions and developing further specialisations in their field.

Founded in 1837, the Royal College of Art has been named the world’s leading university of art and design by the influential QS World University Rankings by Subject for the last 9 years consecutively. Specialising in postgraduate teaching and research, the RCA offers degrees across the disciplines of architecture, arts & humanities, design and communication.

The new qualifications will benefit those with professional experience or students who have completed initial postgraduate study and want to broaden their expertise, although applications for some qualifications will be open to those coming straight from undergraduate study. Each programme will provide opportunities to extend professional networks and both full-time and part-time study routes are on offer.

In comparison to the MA qualifications that the RCA currently offers, the MFA, MDes, MArch, and MEd awards allow students to extend their practice in an interdisciplinary and professionally-focused context whilst also providing the flexibility to tailor their curriculum through College-wide electives. The MRes has a greater focus on research, fostering innovative thinking, and equipping students for PhD-level study or research roles in industry.

Dr Paul Thompson, Vice-Chancellor, Royal College of Art, said:

“These new programmes will enable students to specialise further, and benefit from the RCA’s teaching and research expertise to progress their passions and careers. We know that by supporting our students to achieve their ambitions, we will be nurturing the next generation of world leaders in the arts, design and beyond.”

Professor Naren Barfield, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost, Royal College of Art, said:​​

“We are delighted to be able to provide new qualifications for students to develop their practice and professional talents to equip them in their current career, or changing careers. These interdisciplinary and industry-facing awards help to build the networks and skills required to tackle our biggest global challenges.”

The programmes to be offered by the RCA at this level are:

MFA Communication

MEd Creative Education

MDes Design Futures

MFA Arts & Humanities

MRes RCA

MArch Design Practice

Bursaries for UK students studying the new qualifications are also available, with a particular focus on the over 50s, people returning after a career break, career changes, parents returning to work after parental leave and applicants with a disability.

Published in