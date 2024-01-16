SAFARI so good for a couple who landed dream jobs at a leading tourist attraction.

Molly Cartwright and Luke Fearnett, former Animal Management students at Coleg Cambria Northop, have secured permanent roles at West Midland Safari Park in Worcestershire.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the 200-acre park welcomes more than 750,000 visitors every year.

With 165 different species to help take care of on-site, Molly and Luke – who are boyfriend and girlfriend – were “thrilled” to have been offered positions as keepersin the ungulates (hoofstock) section after a successful period as interns.

Cambria’s reigning Higher Education Learner of the Year, Molly, who hails from Warrington, had previously completed an Equine course before moving to Animal Management and leaving the college in the summer.

She said: “We both applied to West Midland Safari Park earlier this year and were offered places in June, so we feel very lucky.

“Then a few weeks ago we managed to gain full time positions in the same area, which is a dream come true.

“We absolutely love it; the park is very busy, and we feel so fortunate to be here together – we are living the dream and look forward to many happy years here.”

Luke, from Northop, was also previously a member of the Animal Management cohort at Cambria before going on to study for a Level 6 certificate in the subject.

He said: “As well as large mammals and horses and other hoofed animals we have one extinct-in-the-wild deer at the park, as well as several endangered species – it’s a privilege to care for them as they are very rare.

“There are also lots of opportunities for us to progress in the future and work with different animals.”

Luke added: “We both really enjoyed our time at Cambria, it gave us a great foundation to build on and experience of so many different species.

“The teachers were also supportive and continue to be, so we thank them for helping us get to this point.”

Sadie Thackaberry, Programme Leader for Animal Management at Cambria, congratulated them on taking this first step in their chosen careers.

“For both Molly and Luke to be offered permanent jobs at such a brilliant and pioneering safari park is incredible, but fully deserved and another example of how our students go on to achieve great things in this sector.

“We wish them every success for the future and know they will go on to do great things in animal care and conservation.”

The Park’s Head of Wildlife Angela Potter added:

“Molly and Luke are such a hardworking couple who joined us as interns. This gave them the chance to learn practical skills to go alongside the academic skills they had gained at Coleg Cambria.

“We were so impressed with their work ethic and how they quickly fitted in with our Ungulate Team. Luckily for them, two positions became vacant at the right time, they shone at their interviews and were the ideal candidates for us to take on.”

For more on West Midland Safari Park, visit the website: www.wmsp.co.uk.

Published in