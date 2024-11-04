Salford’s pro bono law clinic supporting north west renters whose homes are in disrepair

Housing issues faced by renters are on the rise, according to the University of Salford’s pro bono law clinic, SILKS, which has seen a considerable 17% rise in enquiries compared to 2023, despite two months of the year still remaining.

Releasing the data in line with this year’s Pro Bono Week, which takes place between the 4 and 8 November, the stark figures have already surpassed last year’s, with the clinic’s pro bono work in this space alone equating to a notional value in excess of £200,000. Legal experts within the clinic believe this is due to the UK’s continued housing crisis which has led to a lack of private accommodation available for many within the community, resulting in tenants being forced to accept properties in disrepair.

Housing law expert, Louise Hall, who is also a Senior Law Lecturer, Solicitor and SILKS Lead at the University, comments:

“in recent years we’ve seen access to justice worsen across many areas of social welfare law, particularly amongst those from underprivileged backgrounds who cannot afford to pay for legal advice. We believe we’re seeing this due to economic conditions and the continued lack of access to legal funding. However, the ‘squeezed middle’ are also now being impacted more so than previously, particularly due to the cost of living rises in recent years.

“At the clinic, where traditionally we’ve seen a huge percentage of our enquiries centred around family law, we’ve started to see a real shift over the last two years which we believe directly links to limited supply of rental properties in the region. This is leading to many having no choice but to accept properties in poor condition, which is ultimately having a huge knock-on effect to the level of enquiries we’re seeing.”

Recent government data revealed 21% of privately rented homes in England, equating to more than one million properties, do not meet the statutory minimum standard for housing under the housing health and safety rating system (HHSRS). According to the latest data released by the government, the worst performing region in terms of the prevalence of poor-quality housing is the northwest, which fares the worst in comparison to all other regions across England.

To add to this, according to the Law Society of England and Wales, nearly two thirds of Lawyers believe access to justice has worsened over the last decade.

“One of the biggest concerns for us is seeing such a considerable increase in housing-related enquires on last year and this is before we’ve moved into our colder winter months when many really feel the brunt of property issues. In previous years, we’ve typically seen a surge in enquiries as temperatures drop and the weather worsens.

“Due to a range of unprecedented and unforeseen circumstances, there’s a real cocktail of challenges tenants are navigating right now which we’re finding are becoming much more complex. However, with stories of poor standards across the private rental market consistently circulating the media, many are becoming more aware of their rights and are coming to us to help fight for them. The impact of accepting housing in poor condition often leads to other issues such as poor health and also tenancy deposit problems, as they try to leave their properties.”

SILKS pro bono law clinic is a free community legal advice service from the University of Salford’s Business School. The advice from SILKS is given by qualified Lawyers, alongside the University’s Law students, on a range of areas including, housing, family and employment.

Louise concludes:

“our housing clinic runs on a Tuesday and Thursday at the University’s Peel Park campus. Those in need of legal advice, who may not be able to afford it, can reach out via the details on our website for an appointment, during which our team can help advise.”