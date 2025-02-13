Sandwell College’s Star Awards celebrate excellence in apprenticeships

Ben Stanford, Jake Howard and Charlotte Good, Star Awards winners. Courtesy of The Sandwell Colleges and Doocey Group.

Rising and inspiring stars of the future got the chance to shine at Sandwell College’s Star Awards on Monday, February 10th.

The event, which marked the beginning of National Apprenticeship Week, highlighted the hard work and dedication of Sandwell College’s apprentices. The Star Awards saw an array of organisations and businesses nominate students, with more than 40 learners in the running for nine awards this year.

The ceremony’s top awardees included:

Overall Star Award : Charlotte Goode, Level 3 Early Years Educator Apprentice at The Darlaston Day Nursery

: Charlotte Goode, Level 3 Early Years Educator Apprentice at The Darlaston Day Nursery Second Star : Ben Stanford, Level 2 Customer Service Apprentice at Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council.

: Ben Stanford, Level 2 Customer Service Apprentice at Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council. Third Star: Jake Howard, Level 3 Dental Nurser Apprentice at Sedgley Dental Care.

The three overall winners were chosen in recognition of their commitment and outstanding contributions to their apprenticeships and careers.

Charlotte Goode, who was born and raised in Wolverhampton and is now employed by The Darlaston Day Nursery, expressed her surprise and gratitude upon receiving the top award:

“I was shocked to win – I didn’t even think I would win the finalist category, let alone the overall prize. It feels like a real honour. I really enjoyed the Star Awards; it’s amazing that apprentices are recognised this way, and it’s made all the hard work worthwhile. Thank you, Sandwell College.”



During the celebrations, Doocey Group also received the Special Recognition Award for its outstanding commitment to apprenticeships and for pioneering the college’s first pre-apprenticeship programme – bridging the gap between education and employment in an innovative and impactful way.

“We are extremely proud of the incredible achievements of all our apprentices and employers,” said Lisa Capper MBE, Principal & CEO of The Sandwell Colleges. “The Star Awards are an opportunity to celebrate our students’ successes and the vital role apprenticeships play in building a skilled and future-ready workforce.

“This ceremony not only showcased the outstanding accomplishments of our learners but also highlighted the commitment and strength of our partnerships with local employers, who are instrumental in shaping the next generation of professionals. Apprenticeships provide a powerful bridge between education and industry, equipping learners with the knowledge, confidence, and experience to thrive in their chosen careers.

“As we celebrate these achievements, we also reaffirm our commitment to supporting apprentices, employers, and the wider community in developing the skills needed for a dynamic and evolving economy.”