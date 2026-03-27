Schools Minister joins local sector leaders for SEND reform discussion at LSEC

Local education leaders and practitioners came together with national policymakers this week (Tuesday 24 March) for a roundtable discussion about the future of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision.

The event welcomed the Minister of State for School Standards, Georgia Gould, and was hostedby Abena Oppong-Asare, MP for Erith and Thamesmead. It took place at London South East Colleges’ newly-developed Greenwich Campus in Plumstead.

Attendees included Cllr Adel Khaireh, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People in the Royal Borough of Greenwichand over 20 education professionals representing mainstream and special schools, trusts and colleges in the local area.

The roundtable centred on key proposals set out in the government’s recent White Paper and SEND review consultation. Drawing on their frontline experience, attendees shared insights into the challenges and realities of delivering SEND support in schools.

Themes included workforce development, leadership, and the importance of effective collaboration across the system to improve outcomes for learners, including post 16 provision and pathways.

Critical questions around reform and resourcing were also explored, including how to ensure children without an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) receive appropriate support, and how funding and specialist provision must underpin a more inclusive system.

Attendees raised issues around how ISPs will look different from EHCPs, what training offers will look like and how funding will be distributed.

Trusts and schools highlighted how they are already sharing best practice between specialist and mainstream settings, which is central to an inclusive system.

Closing the discussion, Local MP Abena Oppong-Asare highlighted her plans to feed into the ongoing SEND consultation using feedback gathered from the local education leaders present, as well as her wider engagement with parents, carers, SEND providers, and local authorities.

School Standards Minister Georgia Gould said:

“We’ve promised to put parents, young people, teachers and practitioners at the heart of building a new SEND system.

“That’s why sessions like this are so important and a huge thank you to Abena and London South East Colleges for facilitating. It was great to learn from those around the table about best practice in supporting children with SEND in early years, schools and colleges.

“This is once in a generation opportunity to transform the SEND system so please do share your thoughts through our consultation so we can collectively build a system that enables every child with SEND to achieve and thrive.”

Abena Oppong-Asare, MP for Erith and Thamesmead added:

“I know from speaking to parents, carers and schools across my constituency that support for children with SEND is a top priority. That’s why I’m delighted that this Labour government is tackling the SEND crisis head on.

“It was a pleasure to host the Schools Minister as we welcomed over 20 representatives from mainstream and special schools, trusts and colleges from across Erith and Thamesmead, to come together to share their experiences and help shape a more inclusive education system.

“These reforms must ensure that children with SEND get the right support earlier, when and where they need it, without parents having to fight to get the better education – and the results – their kids deserve.

“I’m committed to working with local education providers and local parents to feed into this consultation to ensure we build a system that works for all.”

Cllr Adel Khaireh, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Royal Borough of Greenwich said:

“I’m really grateful to Abena Oppong-Asare MP for bringing us together for today’s SEND roundtable discussion with Minister for School Standards, Georgia Gould MP.

“It was a genuinely valuable conversation with education partners from across Erith and Thamesmead.”

Dr Sam Parrett CBE DL, Group Principal and CEO of Elevare Civic Education Group (incorporating London South East Colleges and London South East Academies Trust) said:

“We were delighted to host this event, which provided a valuable opportunity to bring frontline experience directly into the SEND reform conversation. Those of us working across schools and colleges offer vital insight into how we can build a more inclusive system for all learners.

“Sharing this expertise with policymakers is essential to ensuring children and young people remain at the heart of decision-making – which is very much our shared aim and responsibility.

“We are grateful to the Schools Minister and to our local MP, Abena Oppong-Asare, for hosting this week’s event, and to all the attendees for their meaningful contributions. We look forward to continuing this work together, as strong local and national collaboration will be key to delivering sustainable improvements.”