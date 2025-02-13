Scott engineers new opportunities with an apprenticeship

Former chef, Scott Tomlinson, has embarked on a new career path after undertaking a Level 3 Engineering Fitter Apprenticeship through Burton and South Derbyshire College.

Scott initially worked in catering for many years, gaining experience in multiple Michelin-star restaurants and traveling around the world with his job. However, driven by a desire to expand his skillset and spend more time with his family, Scott made a bold career change and entered the world of engineering.

During his Level 3 Engineering Fitter course, Scott faced an unexpected challenge when he was made redundant. Undeterred, he took the initiative to call all the engineering companies in his area to seek out a new opportunity. His persistence paid off and he managed to secure an interview and attain a position at All British Precision Ltd, despite there being no initial vacancies.

With experience in manual machining from his previous employer, Scott quickly adapted and expanded his skill set by learning CNC machining at his new job. His dedication to his craft and high-quality work did not go unnoticed, as he successfully convinced his new employer to continue his apprenticeship with BSDC. Scott’s “can do” attitude and ability to learn swiftly have impressed not only his employer but everyone he meets.

An apprenticeship is a real job with structured training, combining hands-on experience with the chance to gain qualifications in a specific industry. Apprentices have the opportunity to re-train as adults, develop new skills, and build valuable work experience.

Scott’s dedication and high-quality work paid off, and he recently won Burton and South Derbyshire College’s overall Apprentice of the Year in the College’s FE & Apprenticeship Awards. Speaking about his apprenticeship, Scott said: “I’m working in a great place, and I’ve just been accredited in aerospace, so we’re making parts for aerospace, military defence, and supercars. It’s fantastic.”

Scott is enjoying his new career path and the satisfaction and work/life balance it brings. He commented: “I’m proud of myself, and I put it down to the work I did at Burton and South Derbyshire College. My tutor was fantastic – I don’t think I would have been able to do this without him. With my new role, I now get to spend more time with my family, which is the best thing ever.”

Scott’s journey serves as an inspiring example of resilience and determination. His ability to overcome adversity and excel in his apprenticeship highlights the importance of apprenticeships in providing opportunities for career development and personal growth.

Alan Stonach, Scott’s Apprenticeship Trainer at Burton and South Derbyshire College, praised his performance: “Scott has scored highly in every assessment and his assignments have consistently improved due to his responsiveness to feedback. He fully commits to any task or learning activity 100%, even with having a family to support and care for. Scott is a shining example of how to view life, conduct yourself at all times, adapt and overcome adversity, and demonstrates the perfect learning attitude that all apprentices can learn from. He is a true inspiration.”