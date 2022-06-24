SERC Collects OCN Learning Endeavour Award 2022

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has won a Learning Endeavour Award from the Open College Network NI (OCN NI), an educational charity and awarding body that advances education, by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout Northern Ireland.

SERC scooped the Advancing Learning Through Innovation Award for its work on transitioning to a digital and hybrid learning environment, which enabled Project Based Learning (PBL) to continue seamlessly across the College. Winners were announced at a virtual ceremony in April but the team from SERC collected the Award and £1000 bursary cheque at an in-person event at the Titanic Hotel, Belfast on Wednesday 15 June from special guest, Carl Frampton.

Dr Michael Malone, Director of Curriculum and Information Services at SERC said, “We are delighted with this award which recognises the determination of staff to minimise the impact of the pandemic on our students’ success.

He added, “This is a perfect example of the solution focussed ethos at the College. Transition to a digital and hybrid learning environment ensured our students were able to continue with PBL projects as we moved to deliver a holistic curriculum with all stakeholders, including educators, and entrepreneurs, supporting a collaborative online PBL experience.”

Carl Frampton MBE, former boxer, said, “There is no doubt that the young people and organisations deserved their time to shine, and I would like to say very well done to everyone who achieved highly commended status or who won their categories. It was a genuine pleasure to meet everyone and hear about their education journeys and I wish everyone the best for the future.”

Martin Flynn, CEO, OCN NI, said, “The learners we honoured, have shown real grit and determination in getting their OCN qualifications despite the challenging times we all find ourselves in. Our highly commended recipients and winners were given their awards and bursary cheques by boxing legend, Carl Frampton, who is the perfect role model for what can be achieved by hard work.”

