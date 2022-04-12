SFJ Awards Level 3 Certificate in Knowledge of Policing gets go ahead from UCAS

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service, UCAS, has recognised SFJ Awards’ Level 3 Certificate in Knowledge of Policing as an eligible pre-entry qualification for degree-level programmes.

Expected to be worth up to 8 tariff points, the Level 3 qualification (which is roughly equivalent to an A-level) has been given the green light by UCAS for entry to both vocational degree apprenticeship programmes and three-year academic degrees in Professional Policing.

In addition to offering a pathway to degree entry routes, learners that complete the Certificate can also use it as evidence of the knowledge component of the Level 3 Diploma in Policing, which new Police Constables complete as part of the Initial Police Learning and Development Programme (IPLDP), as well as supporting their progression to the roles of Special Constable and Police Community and Support Officer.

The decision by UCAS – the body which handles the application process for British universities – to include the Level 3 Certificate in Knowledge of Policing in its table of tariff points for the very first time has been warmly welcomed by senior figures in policing and post-16 education.

“This move helps to strengthen and streamline post-16 entry routes into the force, further supporting ongoing efforts to professionalise and diversify the talent pool in policing.

“More broadly, the upshot of candidates having a more robust grounding in knowledge of policing before entering a degree or degree apprenticeship route can only improve standards and increase public confidence in policing as a whole.” said Mike Cunningham, ex Chief Executive of the College of Policing.

Candace Miller, Executive Director at SFJ Awards agrees. She comments:

“With less than a year to go until the police uplift programme reaches its conclusion, opening up the talent pool and widening the appeal of a career in policing is vital if we are to build upon this momentum.

“The guarantee of all important UCAS tariff points will help to deliver on these aims by broadening interest in policing among school leavers as well as providing the foundation for launching a long and successful career in the service.”

Open for entry from May, the Level 3 Certificate in Knowledge of Policing will entail a total qualification time of 290 hours for learners and will cover essential learning contained in the National Policing Curriculum Pre-Join Curriculum.

John Maher is a retired Greater Manchester Police Inspector and Director at Academy Recruit Training Ltd – one of the learning centres that will be delivering the certificate. He comments:

“I have worked with SFJ Awards for 10 years and they are a very efficient centre. The staff are very knowledgeable and supportive. The work the staff put into accrediting the Certificate of Knowledge in Policing with UCAS points was exceptional.”

Aimed at those interested in a career in policing, the Level 3 Certificate in Knowledge of Policing will help prepare candidates for entry to the police service as a Police Constable.

To find out more visit: https://sfjawards.com/qualifications/policing-and-law-enforcement/certificate-in-knowledge-of-policing

