Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Skills Development with The Sheffield College

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce (SCCI) and The Sheffield College celebrate their Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Business and Enterprise Academy, as initiatives continue to transform lives and inspire entrepreneurship in the region.

A partnership between SCCI and The Sheffield College, the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Business and Enterprise Academy offers all students across the curriculum the opportunity to be mentored by SCCI members.

Originally launched by former Chamber President, Steve Manley, in 2019, the academy continues to be championed by Chamber presidents.

Over the past two years, Karen Mosley, as the Chamber’s direct past President, spent her term advocating skills development in the region.

Karen said: “Individuals with talent and aspirations are too often held back by the system. We were determined to change this landscape, so our young people’s future is not shaped by their background, but by their hard work and determination. This is extremely close to my heart, as I myself experienced these same barriers 35 years ago at school.”

Current Chamber President, Alexis Krachai, who has been integral to the setup of the Sheffield City Goals – which showcases six stories we want to be able to tell in 2035 – concentrates on ‘a creative and entrepreneurial Sheffield’ as one of six focus areas.

Against this backdrop, the academy’s primary aim is to help young people acquire the employability skills they need to be successful in the workplace and introduce them to enriching career opportunities available in the Sheffield area.

Christine Lamb, Training and Workforce Development Manager, said: “The partnership between the Chamber and the College demonstrates that there is a joint responsibility for employers and education providers to aid in developing the future workforce. It’s their collective duty to make sure that students are prepared for the world of work.”

The academy focuses on helping students develop essential skills that are transferable across all sectors of industry. These span confidence building, how to sell yourself, and thinking outside the box.

“The academy has always been about more than business and skills development. It’s about transforming lives – inspiring, encouraging and championing entrepreneurship in students. It’s centred around providing greater accessibility to employability opportunities and deepening their life experiences.” Christine added.

“We’re so proud to be able to celebrate another year of the academy, to continue the legacy of both Steve and Karen’s work, and see the programme grow and help more students.”

Around 3,524 students have taken part in the programme since it launched. Some students have set up businesses, while countless others have gone on to use their newly gained skills to build their careers.

This academic year alone, 594 students took part, with five achieving the prestigious ‘millionaire member’ status.

To achieve this status, a student needs to complete 12 activities within the programme and have a business idea.

Upon achieving this status, to celebrate how far they have come, the student receives a 12-month ‘Chamber Light Membership’ to SCCI.

This is brand new this year and offers a number of benefits, similar to that of a full membership, to help bridge the barriers that affect young people’s entry to the world of work.

Christine said: “As part of our commitment, as a Chamber, to nurturing development, the link between education and enterprise must not be forgotten.

“We’re passionate about providing opportunities for students to access and interact with our Chamber network, providing places for them to practise networking skills and engage with people already in industry.

“We encourage more businesses in our membership to get involved by delivering talks, mentoring students, or taking the time to speak to the ‘millionaire members’ at our networking events. Not only will you be giving back to the local community, but you will also be bolstering the workforce of tomorrow.”

Shani Clifford, Head of Student Employability at The Sheffield College said: “We are so proud of what’s been achieved in partnership with Sheffield Chamber of Commerce.

“Drawing upon their resources, connections and members, we’ve been able to provide students with access to businesses like never before. It’s been great to see so many students engage with the programme this year to build their skills and bolster their CVs.

“Now that we can offer digital badging too, a national first for us that provides countrywide recognition for unaccredited courses, we hope our students will be able to go so much further – both in their initial jump into the working world but also, beyond, as they progress in their future careers.”