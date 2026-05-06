Shoe designer inspires fashion students in creative workshop

Fashion and Textiles students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently took part in an eco-friendly art and shoemaking workshop led by footwear designer and shoemaker, Sasha Archer.

With over ten years’ experience designing footwear for the UK high street, alongside her work as an independent shoemaker, Sasha led a workshop introducing students to the fundamentals of shoemaking while encouraging creativity, sustainability and self-expression.

During the full-day session, students explored and experimented with a range of basic shoe construction techniques. Working to a graffiti-inspired theme, they produced maquettes – artistic shoe forms – focusing on structure, form and how individual components fit together referring to their own specifications. All materials used during the workshop were recycled or reclaimed, including card and fabric, reinforcing the importance of environmentally responsible design.

Alongside the practical elements, Sasha shared insights into the footwear industry, as well as highlighting how designers can reduce their carbon footprint through conscious material choices, while continuing to innovate creatively.

Kiran Moorley, Fashion Lecturer at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “This workshop has given our Level 3 Fashion and Textiles learners a valuable introduction to the technical aspects of shoemaking, including working with lasts and understanding how designs are constructed around the foot. By focusing on conceptual pieces rather than wearable products, students have been able to fully explore their creativity.

“Experiences like this are vital in preparing students for industry, particularly in developing their ability to work to deadlines. Producing outcomes within a single day reflects the pace and expectations of a professional design environment.”

Sasha Archer said: “I’ve always loved shoes as a form of self-expression. Sustainability is central to my practice, and I always aim to use recycled or reclaimed materials wherever possible. It’s about reimagining what already exists and giving it new purpose.

“The learners approached the challenge with real enthusiasm, producing some highly ambitious and creative pieces. It’s been a great opportunity to highlight the range of pathways available within the footwear and fashion industry. For me, it’s about craftsmanship, the heritage of shoemaking and keeping that alive by encouraging the next generation.”

The Level 3 Fashion and Textiles course at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) gives students the opportunity to enhance their fashion and textiles knowledge and develop skills in creative areas such as garment making, styling, design, interiors, print, photography, illustration and CAD. For more information about creative courses at BSDC, go to: https://www.bsdc.ac.uk/creative-design.