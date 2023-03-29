Shortlisting success for University Catering team

The University’s Catering team has been shortlisted for a major national award thanks to its commitment to sustainability.

It has reached the finals in the University Catering Award category in the Public Sector Catering Awards for its innovative approach to reducing waste across University sites.

The Awardsaim to celebrate individuals and teams that work within the industry. They are open to individuals, teams, companies and organisations including contract caterers operating in a public sector environment.

The University has been recognised for its innovative and sustainable reusable cup scheme which has substantially reduced the number of disposable cups used across its sites.

The reusable cup project was developed to find a solution to the number of disposable cups used. The ‘drop and swap’ scheme sees customers pay a deposit of £2 to cover the cost of any cups that are lost or damaged. They are given a reusable cup which they can bring back to any University catering outlet where they then receive a replacement and the original is washed and put back into circulation.

The reusable cups are a clear, visible indication to students, visitors and potential students of the University’s ongoing commitment to sustainability at all levels. First year students are given a reusable cup as part of the induction process and the University’s Sustainability team regularly receives positive feedback that there are no disposable cups in use.

The scheme has demonstrated that it is possible to set up a successful full-circle initiative across all sites and facilities at the University. It has also seen a reduction in the amount of waste on University sites from both the disposable cups and the waste liquid they generated in recycling points which contaminated recyclable items.

The awards winners will be announced on Thursday, April 13 at a ceremony at the Hilton London Metropole.

Paula Martindale, Catering Operations Manager at the University of Chester, said:

“We are extremely proud to be playing our role in making sustainability the norm and part of the student experience.

“This scheme means that the University of Chester is now one of the regional leaders among higher education institutions looking to eradicate disposable cups.”

Professor Eunice Simmons, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, said:

“This is an excellent demonstration of the University’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. I am very pleased to see the efforts of Catering team recognised in this way.”

Published in