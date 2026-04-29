Sir David Bell calls for students, parents and Teachers to share their experiences of Antisemitism in Schools and Colleges

Call for evidence into antisemitism in schools and colleges

Sir David Bell calls for students, parents and teachers to share their experiences of antisemitism

Independent review commissioned by government following stark rise in school related antisemitic incidents as recorded by the Community Security Trust

Part of the government’s wider commitment to strengthen social cohesion and tackle hatred and prejudice in all its forms

An independent review into antisemitism in schools and colleges in England, led by Sir David Bell, has today launched a call for evidence, to help shape the findings and recommendations of the review.

The review is calling for students, parents, teachers and others who may have experienced or witnessed antisemitism in schools and colleges, to come forward and share their experience, which will help to shape the outcomes of the independent review.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson asked Sir David Bell to lead the review in March, which will examine the policies, procedures, and support available to schools and colleges in England when dealing with antisemitism and will ultimately lead to better protections for Jewish students.

This is following data showing an alarming rise in antisemitism in education. The Community Security Trust recorded 204 school related antisemitic incidents in 2025 – double the levels typically seen before 2023.

The review will consider how well schools and colleges are supported to prevent, identify, and respond to antisemitic incidents, including the role of inspectorates and the influence of external organisations on school and college decision-making. Today the review is asking people to come forward and have their say so the review is shaped by real lived experiences.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said:

“No Jewish student should feel unsafe at school or college, and staff must be supported to tackle antisemitism wherever it occurs.

“The rise in antisemitic incidents is abhorrent, and I urge anyone with first-hand experience to come forward and help shape our response – your story will not go unheard.

“The review sits alongside wider action to tackle antisemitism across education, including a £7 million investment to improve training and resources for schools, colleges and universities.”

Independent Reviewer, Sir David Bell said:

“Antisemitism has no place in our education system, and yet we know from the experiences shared by pupils, parents, teachers, and community organisations that it persists in forms both overt and subtle. To address it properly, we need a clear and comprehensive understanding of what is happening in our schools and colleges today.

“I am grateful to everyone who takes the time to contribute to this call for evidence. Your insights will play an essential role in shaping the findings of the review and ensuring that schools and colleges across England are equipped to prevent, identify, and respond effectively to antisemitism in all its forms.”

The call for evidence seeks views and experiences from a wide range of people, including pupils and students, parents and carers, teachers, senior leaders, school and college staff, local authorities, academy trusts, and governing bodies.

Contributions are also welcome from charities, community organisations, researchers, academics, and educational representative bodies.

The call for evidence opens today and will run for nine weeks, closing on 30 June 2026.

This review forms part of the government’s wider commitment to strengthening social cohesion. This includes looking at improving social cohesion and counter extremism across the board – tackling the drivers of hate and prejudice in British society. Tackling antisemitism in education is a vital part of that mission.

The evidence gathered will inform the development of practical recommendations for the Department for Education and sector leaders. Sir David Bell is due to publish his findings in the Autumn.

Responses can be submitted online via DfE consultations on GOV.UK. Those wishing to submit supplementary evidence, research, or data can do so by email at [email protected].

Sector Reaction

Responding as an independent review into antisemitism in schools and colleges in England, led by Sir David Bell, today launches a call for evidence, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“All pupils deserve to feel safe in school and like they can belong and thrive. There is no place for any kind of prejudice, and it is very concerning that there has been a rise in antisemitic incidents.

“School leaders will welcome any support in tackling this issue and look forward to working with the Review.”