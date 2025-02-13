Sixth-Formers Tackle Big Questions Facing Society with the Aid of Winchester Project

The third cohort of students from Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh have completed the Group Project in Interdisciplinary Learning with the University of Winchester.

The ten-week course challenges Year 12s to research a topic, in some cases conduct a survey, and write a report before delivering a presentation on their research methods, findings and conclusions.

In addition to helping hone research and analytical abilities, the exercise was aimed at helping to develop teamwork, presentation, planning and problem-solving skills.

During their course, the sixth-formers visited the University for advice sessions with academics – in this case Dr Emma Nottingham, Head of the School of Law, and Dr Laura Clarke, the Director of the Institute of Education.

Three project groups made their presentations to University Pro Vice-Chancellor, Sam Jones, Emma Nottingham and Barton Peveril’s Deputy Principal, Nicola Carcone, and Director of Science, Dr Nathan Cheung.

Team 1 (Maeve Buxey, Hanna Mackenzie, Sebi Howard and David Cullado) looked at “Why Our Dietary Choices are Significant in Our Daily Lives”. The group looked at the power of packaging, advertising and marketing to influence our food and drink purchases.

They conducted a survey using the same banana milkshake with assorted styles of label which showed how packaging could make the same product appear more healthy to consumers. Their study showed how the public could be swayed by colours (red is fun and green is healthy) and key words and phrases like ‘organic’ and ‘low in sugar’.

“AI Involvement in healthcare: Utopia or Dystopia?” was the title of the presentation by Team 2 (Heidi Brown, Maya Hughes, Kara Wren and Lucy Emms) examined the pros and cons of using artificial intelligence (AI) in the health care system.

On balance they concluded that the benefits of AI – including time-saving and its ability to carry out rapid diagnostics and detection 24 hours per day – outweighed the drawbacks which included a possible loss of human interaction when dealing with patients.

Team 3 (Karin Robinson and Waichali Jeyatharan) asked:

“How does social influence affect the way we dress?” After a quick run through of fashion in the last two centuries, the pair looked at the way celebrity role models from Audrey Hepburn to Kendall Jenner influenced clothing choices.

Sam Jones praised the students:

“You didn’t shy away from some challenging subjects which is testament to the qualities of the programme and your learning at Barton Peveril.

“Higher Education is all about asking the big questions and this programme is great way of preparing for that.”



Nicola Carcone, commented:

“Interdisciplinary Learning demands that students step outside the curriculum, and, through the process, they really learn the art and the value of teamwork. They are now university and career ready. The presentations this year were incredibly interesting, so much so that the discussions continued beyond the allotted time. We are proud of our students and the academics they are becoming.”