Skeleton Squad unveiled in The Lexicon

Today, Friday 24 October 2025, saw the unveiling in The Lexicon, of Skeleton Squad, an art and fashion exhibition by students at Bracknell and Wokingham College.

The Lexicon asked students studying the Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Diploma at Bracknell and Wokingham College, to work in pairs to transform 10 skeletons into works of art as part of Halloween at The Lexicon this year.

The unveiling of Skeleton Squad was attended by students studying the Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Diploma at Bracknell and Wokingham College, Sue Dew-Gosling, Creative Arts Lecturer at Activate Learning, Ben Jokiel, Group Director of Bracknell and Wokingham College at Activate Learning, and Natalie Webb, Retail Marketing Executive at The Lexicon.

The skeleton exhibition will remain in place until Sunday 2 November 2025, opposite Primark, and visitors to The Lexicon are being asked to vote for their favourite skeleton.

The winning students will win a meal at Nando’s and a cinema ticket for Cineworld, while as an incentive for voters, there will also be a prize draw to win a £100 gift card from The Lexicon.

Kiera Harris, 18, from Bracknell, is studying a Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication Level 3 Diploma at Bracknell and Wokingham College.

She designed the Valerie the Banshee Skeleton with fellow student, Sophie Dowse. Valerie is a bride who was killed on her wedding day and has been cursed. She has dug herself out of the ground to ruin weddings to seek revenge.

She said:

“It was quite exciting to see my group’s skeleton on display because I haven’t had any design publicly shown before so it’s quite nice to see my work in a public setting for multiple people to view.

“It helped me to learn how to sew more and trust the process of adding more layers and learning when to stop so it doesn’t look too much.”

Sue Dew-Gosling, Creative Arts Lecturer at Activate Learning, said:

“The skeletons look fabulous on display in The Lexicon.

“My students have demonstrated incredible creativity, dedication and hard work in bringing these designs to life. I am immensely proud of what they have accomplished.”

Natalie Webb, Retail Marketing Executive at The Lexicon says:

“We’ve been really impressed with how each group has interpreted the brief. The 10 skeletons are so creative, each representing a unique concept story.

“It’s a brilliant display; we encourage everyone to see it in person so that you can appreciate all the intricate details. Don’t forget to vote for your favourite!”

Visitors to the town centre can vote for their favourite mannequin by scanning the QR code at the exhibition.