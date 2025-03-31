Skilled Gabrielle Wilson on the road to WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

Newtown College Catering student Gabrielle Wilson from Rhayader is setting out on a journey of a lifetime, in an intrepid bid to do the UK proud on the international stage at the next WorldSkills Competition. Known as the ‘Skills Olympics’, it will be held in Shanghai from 22-27 September 2026.

Following Gabrielle’s success in its national skills competitions, WorldSkills UK, in partnership with Pearson, (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company has announced that Gabrielle will join its 18-month intensive training programme. Gabrielle will be aiming to be selected for the team that will represent the UK at WorldSkills Shanghai.

It is the first time China has hosted the prestigious WorldSkills competition. The event will see 1500 young people travel to Shanghai from over 80 counties to compete in technical skill disciplines from engineering, manufacturing and technology through to creative, digital and hospitality in front of an audience of 250,000.

The WorldSkills competition is considered by global experts as the ultimate test of a nation’s ability to meet future skills needs. It is attended by government representatives, educationalists and leading employers from across the globe.

WorldSkills UK uses its participation in the international WorldSkills competition to promote skills excellence across the UK, and by working with education, industry and UK governments it is embedding world class training standards throughout the skills sector. This is helping to meet the demand for a highly skilled workforce in crucial sectors including engineering, digital, manufacturing and construction.

The UK will be competing in over 30 skills at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, including 3D Digital Game Art, Robot Systems Integration and Renewable Energy.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: “Congratulations to Gabrielle on being selected for our training programme for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. Together with the other members on our programme, Gabrielle will be developing the right skills to fuel business growth across our economy. With WorldSkills being hosted in Shanghai next year, it provides a fantastic platform for us to work closely with China, where we know skills excellence is a priority, to collaborate, innovate and learn from the very best in the world.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications said: “Pearson is proud to sponsor Team UK! Boosting the profile and prestige of technical and vocational education is incredibly important to us and I wish this talented group of 86 young people from across the country the best of luck as they begin their training programme towards competing in Shanghai.”

Pearson is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Shanghai, following a successful partnership at WorldSkills Lyon in 2024.

Edward Jones, Skills Ambassador at NPTC Group of Colleges, said: “Gabrielle’s dedication and commitment to her training since being highly commended at WorldSkills UK 2023 in Manchester has been outstanding. Catering Lecturer Shaun Bailey at Newtown College has worked tirelessly to support Gabrielle on her journey, and being selected for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 is a fantastic achievement. I wish Gabrielle all the best in China—she is already a winner for reaching this stage. Good luck, Gabrielle!”