‘Skills Ready-Future Ready’ Gala Dinner Showcases Partnerships with a Purpose

Over 40 key external stakeholders joined Stoke on Trent College for a special Employer Gala Dinner, as part of our celebrations for Staffordshire Day.

Future Skills Pledge partners and other key external stakeholders, from both the business community and education came together at the College’s Hammersley restaurant for a three-course meal, prepared and served by Hospitality and Catering students.

They were welcomed by Principal & CEO, Hassan Rizvi, who spoke about the importance of working together to achieve young people of Stoke-on Trent and wider Staffordshire’s goals but also deliver on skills needs identified in the Local Skills Improvement Plan coupled with an agile and robust curriculum.

Staffordshire Chamber of Commerce CEO, Rachel Laver, delivered a ‘key note’ for attendees, speaking about the importance of building the workforce of the future to support the wider local economy and how collaborative working between the Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, Stoke on Trent College and businesses was key to overcoming the challenges and have already produced meaningful outcomes for all stakeholders.

Continuing the theme of partnerships with a purpose, guests were given a showcase from one of the leading freight providers in the UK, DB Cargo, which explained a discreet provision provided by the College linked to curriculum design and execution.

Guests also heard from T Level Media, Broadcast and Production learner, Mitchell Wright, who spoke about his highly engaged experience on the course which combines college learning with a work placement at CIC Centre Space Arts.

Attendees included representatives from all of the sectors that encompass our four Skills Hubs; Construction and Green Technologies, Digital and Creative, Engineering and STEM, and Health and Social Care – who have worked with the College to support full time learners and apprentices.

Hassan Rizvi, Principal & CEO at Stoke on Trent College said:

“Here at Stoke on Trent College we are firm believers in partnerships with a purpose. We work with a host of partners on all pathways including apprenticeships, T-Levels, 16-18 Study Programmes and Adult provision. College partners contribute in shaping our curriculum to suit the needs of the local and regional economy and ensure learners are skills ready, future ready.’

“The Employer Gala Dinner was our opportunity firstly to say thank you for their ongoing support and keep them updated about everything going on at the College and hear inspirational stories from apprentices and T-Level learners while enjoying a high-quality meal in our Hammersley restaurant.

“This is the first of series of Employer Gala Dinners with partners showcasing the College’s continued commitment to collaboration.”