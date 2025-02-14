Smart mirrors bring cutting-edge technology to Innovations Salon

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has introduced Piiq Smart Mirrors to its Innovations Salon, transforming the hairdressing experience with cutting-edge technology. This new addition is designed to enhance both the client experience and student learning, ensuring the college remains at the forefront of industry advancements.

Designed by Piiq Digital, these advanced mirrors allow clients to virtually experiment with different hairstyles and colours before making a final choice, offering a personalised and interactive consultation experience. The technology provides a visual representation of how a particular cut, colour, or style will look on the individual, removing uncertainty and making the decision-making process much more confident and informed. Clients can explore a range of styles, ensuring they leave the salon satisfied with their new look.

By incorporating Piiq Smart Mirrors into Innovations Salon, BSDC is providing students with a unique opportunity to develop their skills using the latest industry technology. These mirrors simulate various styles in real-time, helping students refine their technical abilities and adapt to the evolving demands of modern salons. As part of their training, students can practise conducting consultations with clients in a digital environment, enhancing their ability to offer tailored recommendations. This hands-on experience ensures that students are well-prepared for employment in professional salons upon completing their studies.

The implementation of Piiq Smart Mirrors also aligns with BSDC’s commitment to delivering industry-relevant education. By working with innovative technology, students gain valuable insights into the latest trends and digital tools used within the hair and beauty sector. This experience not only enhances their technical skills but also equips them with the ability to engage with clients using modern consultation techniques, a crucial aspect of providing exceptional customer service in contemporary salons.

Located within BSDC, Innovations Salon is run by students, providing aspiring hairdressers and beauty therapists the opportunity to work with real clients under the guidance of experienced professionals. The salon offers a wide range of hair and beauty treatments at a fraction of high-street salon prices, making it an accessible and affordable option for the local community. Clients visiting the salon benefit from professional-grade services while also supporting the education and training of future industry professionals.

Lia Marcer, Dispensary Coordinator and Level 1 Course Leader at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “The AI smart mirror has revolutionised our teaching approach. It allows students to visualise different hairstyles and colours in real-time, making the learning process more interactive and engaging. It not only enhances their learning experience but also boosts their confidence as they can see the results of their work instantly. This is another way they can build their curriculum units, such as client care, promoting and selling, and styling.”

The Innovations Hair and Beauty Salon is committed to providing a fantastic all-round salon experience. Staffed by professionally trained, experienced stylists and students under close supervision, BSDC offers a full range of hair and beauty treatments that are open to the public. Clients can enjoy high-quality services while contributing to the learning journey of aspiring professionals.

For more information about the College’s salon, please visit: https://www.bsdc.ac.uk/about-us/open-to-the-public/innovations-hair-beauty or call the salon on 01283 494747.