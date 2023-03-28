SMART Technologies sets the stage as Global Education Leadership Partner at Bett 2023

The education technology company leads the discussion on the future of the classroom with sustainability and accessibility as core focuses

SMART Technologies is the Global Education Leadership Partner at Bett 2023. With the event kicking off tomorrow, SMART will bring a focus on EdTech sustainability, accessibility, as well as security and data privacy for the global education community.

The overarching theme of Bett 2023 is Reconnect, Reimagine, Renew. SMART will be reflecting this in everything they do at the event, from in-depth discussions with key experts in sustainability and accessibility, to product demos and sneak peeks of upcoming innovations for attendees and media.

Amidst a full lineup of world-leading interactive displays and lesson software, SMART will be demonstrating how its newest displays provide a solution designed to last and that enables active, engaged learning. Attendees will be able to explore how to get student devices off the sidelines, and create classrooms where connections shine and teachers are able to focus their time on what matters most.

SMART will also be enabling participants to get hands-on with forthcoming versions of the Tool Explorer platform – the only interactive display that allows multiple users to freely write, erase, and gesture at the same time, across platforms and applications – enabling more natural active, collaborative learning. Attendees will have the chance to test out new innovations such as the latest Tool Explorer Cubes, not yet available on the market, and ask SMART about the new products coming down the line.

Amid the energy crisis and global economic uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that schools have access to technology that’s sustainable, from both an environmental and budgetary perspective. Bett is an opportunity to discuss the role technology companies need to play in helping schools weather these challenges.

SMART will be demonstrating how even before their displays reach the classroom, they are packaged with fully recyclable materials and a smaller packaging footprint – the smallest in the market. As a sustainable vendor, the SMART Board MX-V4 series is built with fully renewable energy. Beyond that, SMART interactive panels can save up to 52% on energy costs and use 50% less energy on average, when compared to other panels available on the market. Bett attendees will be offered the chance to win a SMART Board MX, with a tree planted for each contest entry.

“The sustainability and longevity of education technology investments is more important than ever,” said SMART Technologies CEO Nicholas Svensson. “We’re thrilled to be the Global Education Leadership Partner at Bett this year and are looking forward to discussing vital topics such as sustainability and accessibility with our peers in the industry.”

Alongside demos and sneak peeks of new innovations, SMART will be hosting a series of discussions in their VIP Suite around sustainability, data security and digital safety, and accessibility, as well as a happy hour event to network with peers. Organisations standing alongside SMART include the Department of Education, United Learning MAT, SMART customer ALP Schools, and the University of Education Upper Austria.

Key events for the schedule include:

Sustainability Roundtable: Wednesday 29th March, 2pm

MAT Connect Lunch: Thursday 30th March 12:30pm

Accessibility Roundtable: Thursday 30th March, 2pm

