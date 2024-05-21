Social Services – start your career right here at Borders College

If you want to get into a career that is challenging, has opportunities for development, and makes a real difference in people’s lives, then Social Services could be perfect for you.

The HNC Social Services course at @BordersCollege offers a fantastic provision, with highly knowledgeable staff and excellent facilities, including the BTECH Hub, which boasts virtual care settings and the latest digital technology.

The course aims to provide students with underpinning knowledge, values, and skills relevant to work in this rewarding and dynamic field. As well as social care, the qualification opens doors to many areas, such as family support, youth work, psychology, residential work, childcare, and occupational therapy.

Jodi Reid, who studies on the HNC Social Services course at Borders College, said:

“The course has benefitted my career and given me lots of opportunities, including a placement in a work setting. It has also helped boost my confidence as an individual, as this is something that I struggled with in the past.”

“The most rewarding part for me is helping individuals to meet their needs and achieve their goals.”

Fellow student Clair Brown commented:

“Following my studies on this course, I have successfully secured a post with a residential home for young people, which is my dream job.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed studying at Borders College. I have found the lecturers to be understanding and compassionate and the course has been very insightful. Being seen as an equal and socialising with my peers has been a highlight.

“I hope to go on and do trauma-informed training and further my learning with the College.”

Borders College is at the forefront of delivering Higher National courses. The government recently announced extra funding for the Health and Social Care sector, and the College’s higher provision in this area, along with many others, is renowned for its learner success.

Anna-Marie McNab, who also studies on the HNC Social Services course at Borders College, said:

“The course has allowed me to Improve my academic skills, enhance my knowledge within social services and make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities.

“I have enjoyed my time at Borders College, as it’s a welcoming atmosphere and has given me the opportunity to meet new people and make friends who have similar interests and goals to me.

“The course has given me the qualifications necessary to obtain a place at Edinburgh University to study a Social Work degree, and I feel confident I will be able to achieve this thanks to the skills I have learned here.”

So why not consider HNC Social Care at Borders College as your next move? With courses starting in August, there’s never been a better time to apply!