Solent opens state-of-the-art Human Health Lab

A new state-of-the-art Human Health Lab has opened at Solent University (@SolentUni), Southampton. Designed to deliver hands-on training to the next generation of nursing and healthcare talent, the lab is a direct response to the NHS Long Term Plan, built with capital funding awarded by the Office for Students.

Solent’s Head of Social Sciences and Nursing, Jan Parker, says:

“A degree in nursing is a gateway to a fulfilling career and one which unlocks opportunity and potential. The launch of our second Human Health Lab has enabled the University to double the capacity for our simulated learning experiences, which is vital to placement expansion and quality education.

“In preparation for real-world learning and experiences, nursing students can access our on-site simulation environments and technologies. In these spaces, we can support the development of skills, confidence, and professional competence.”

Solent added 121 registered nurses to the Nursing and Midwifery Council Register last year. Featuring a cutting edge Anatomage table and built to replicate a real-world medical ward with six beds and a nursing station, the suite increases the University’s teaching facilities, allowing more students to gain essential practical skills that they can take into the workplace.

The University’s Human Health Lab follows the opening of a Nursing Lab in 2018 and is part of the University’s ongoing investment in the latest facilities as an institution that champions work-ready learning.

On Wednesday 31 January, healthcare professionals from the region gathered on Solent’s campus to celebrate the opening of the Human Health Lab and consider the sector landscape. At a roundtable hosted by Solent’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor James Knowles, approaches to addressing skills gaps and supporting the delivery of the NHS Long Term Plan were discussed, as the region’s senior leaders from key healthcare organisations shared their insight into the challenges facing the sector.

Representatives from Solent NHS Trust, the Nursing & Midwifery Council and Hampshire County Council, among others, came to see first-hand how students are gaining practical skills that will aid them in real healthcare settings, as well as discuss opportunities for partnership working in the months and years to come.

Professor James Knowles, Solent’s Vice-Chancellor, says:

“Solent will play a key role in ensuring that the National Health Service continues to benefit from talented individuals who want to contribute to its success. Our new Human Health Lab enables us to deliver the highest-quality education for nurses and healthcare professionals.

“To cultivate a world-class workforce for our region and beyond, we work to secure partnerships that will enhance our teaching offer. Our door is always open when it comes to building more important relationships, and we are keen to hear from any healthcare organisation in the region interested in working together to underpin the future of the NHS.”

Are you working in healthcare services in the region? Solent University wants to know how they can best support you. To contact them about partnership working email . To find out more about the Department of Social Sciences and Nursing visit solent.ac.uk.

