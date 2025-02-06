South Devon College Marine Academy welcomes retired fishermen into classroom to share skills

A group of retired fishermen went back to the classroom recently to share their skills and experiences of life on the water with students.

The event was held at the South Devon College Marine Academy in partnership with the Fishermen’s Mission, a charity that supports active and former fishermen across the UK.

“The reason for bringing the retired fishermen together with our marine students is the wealth of experience they have in the industry and the opportunity for them to get involved and share experiences and stories and inspire the next generation of seafarers,” said Assistant Principal Steve Caunter.

The South Devon College Marine Academy with its state- of- the- art facilities, offers a wide range of marine qualifications to support the marine and maritime industry in the South West, with an aim to close the skills gap and meet the demands of a growing sector.

Helen Lovell-Smith, Fishermen’s Mission Area Officer for Devon said the visit to the Marine Academy, paid for by a grant from the Morrison Foundation, was brilliant for the retired fishermen as it can be a lonely life once they hang up their oilskins.

“It’s a great opportunity for bonding and camaraderie and I want the young men to be inspired as I think what they’ll learn is what a close community fishing is and how it’s changed.

“Technology, working conditions and worker’s rights have moved on so much that they are in a very fortunate position. When I think back to my dad going to sea and my husband and how they described it, it’s very different. Rules and regulations have come into force and nowadays fishermen need to have certain qualifications and certificates, sea survival, first aid, fire- fighting, so we know that they are well prepared.”

Thanks to a new piece of technology at the South Devon College Marine Academy the next generation of fishermen have the opportunity to learn new skills through apprenticeships before they even step onboard a boat.

“Our bridge simulator allows apprentices and students to experience life at sea in a safe and controlled environment,” explained Steve Caunter.

“They can navigate various vessel scenarios and adapt to different weather conditions while also learning essential sea safety protocols. The virtual experience enhances their skills by providing realistic challenges without the risks of actual sea travel.

“The simulator is also a crucial tool for engineering, particularly in vessel stability analysis during the design process. It allows our students to strategically position equipment and containers on the vessel, then test these configurations in a simulated environment to assess their impact on stability and reliability before real-world implementation.”

Retired fisherman, 75 year old Colin Warwick from Brixham said when he started out he was given just a pair of boots and a sharp knife.

After having a go on the hi-tech simulator he said it was very realistic.

“I have a very clear vision of what it’s like being at sea and the simulator is very realistic. It gives knowledge to the next generation so they don’t make mistakes that are avoidable. You can never totally eradicate mistakes but you can certainly try and follow procedures.”

His advice to anyone who wants to be a commercial fisher is to give it a go and get stuck in. “But if it’s not for you don’t persevere. It’s got to capture you as a person.

“I was doing it for 50 years and if I had my time again I’d follow the same path as I loved every second of it and I never lost any days through illness.”

Hoping to follow in Colin’s footsteps is 25 year old Neikori Wilson who is doing the Introduction to Commercial Fishing course. This is the forerunner to the ground-breaking Fisher Apprenticeship that was launched at the Marine Academy in 2023.

Neikori, originally from Bermuda, grew up around water.

“It’s a chance for me to get back on the water and learn some life changing skills. I’ve been out on a powerboat, learnt some rope skills and first aid. There is so much to learn on the course and that’s what I like about it.

“Meeting the retired fishermen is great as they have been doing it for so long and there’s lots of information to take in and hear all their stories about working at sea and find out what fishing is all about.”

James Corbett from Torquay comes from a long line of fishermen. His grandparents and dad all worked in the industry.

“Now I’ve turned 18 I’ve done the course so I can skipper and take on my dad’s boat and business catching sea bass, crabs and lobster. Safety is everything. You have to know what you’re doing when you’re out at sea.

“It’s great to hear the stories, the tips and the experience of the retired fishermen.

“I’m passionate about fishing because all my family has done it. I love the sunrises, the early mornings, and when you’re driving to the boat down in the harbour it’s quiet and you get out there on the water and you’re alone doing your own stuff.”

Jordan Mills is Brixham born and bred. He says the course has given him the chance to go out on the boats and work in an important sector for the local area.

“It’s very important to meet the retired fishermen to get an idea of their experience, what it’s like out there. It’s obviously not all sunshine and rainbows. You have to work hard to earn the money and this gives you a real life experience of what it’s actually going to be like.”