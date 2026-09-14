South Devon College unveils new specialist provision for young people who have faced barriers to education

South Devon College has officially launched its new Enhanced Provision Pathway (EPP), a specialist provision designed to re-engage high-needs young people who are currently not in education.

The EPP has been developed by the College’s Re-engagement and SEND Teams in close partnership with Torbay Council and Devon County Council, following a shared review of young people in the area who are not currently engaged in education. The programme begins with outreach work in students’ own homes, building towards a tailored, high-quality learning experience at the College.

£740,000 in capital funding from Torbay Council and Devon County Council has been secured to adapt existing space within the college into a specialist learning environment built around the needs of these learners.

Over the next three years, the programme is expected to grow to support up to 75 additional high-needs students as well as creating new staffing and career opportunities within the College’s Re-engagement and SEND teams.

The launch event brought together partners, stakeholders and College staff for speeches, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and guided tours of the new facilities.

Laurence Frewin, Principal of South Devon College, said,

“This goes right to the heart of our ambition to be the most inclusive college in South Devon. These are young people who, right now, have nowhere else to go and that is exactly why EPP matters. It gives them a route back into education, support and opportunity at a point when they need it most. Huge credit goes to our Re-engagement Team, Torbay Council and Devon County Council for working together to make that possible.”

Denise Bickley, Devon’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, SEND, added,

“College is a huge step towards independence for young people with SEND, and being able to take those steps safely, closer to home and with their friends, will help them thrive. A line on a map shouldn’t prevent young people with SEND in South Devon from going to their nearest college, so we’ve worked closely with colleagues across the area to create these spaces.”

Councillor Nick Bye, Torbay Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said,

“It’s wonderful to see the new Enhanced Provision Pathway open at South Devon College. These excellent facilities will create valuable opportunities for young people in Torbay who may face barriers to education because of social, emotional or mental health needs.

“We know many young people have the ability and ambition to succeed but need the right support to help them engage with learning and achieve their goals.

“I’m so pleased that our joint working with South Devon College and Devon County Council has resulted in this outstanding provision and I hope that it gives our young people the chance to thrive and reach their full potential.”

“It’s wonderful to see the new Enhanced Provision Pathway open at South Devon College. These excellent facilities will create valuable opportunities for young people in Torbay who may face barriers to education because of social, emotional or mental health needs.

“We know many young people have the ability and ambition to succeed but need the right support to help them engage with learning and achieve their goals.

“I’m so pleased that our joint working with South Devon College and Devon County Council has resulted in this outstanding provision and I hope that it gives our young people the chance to thrive and reach their full potential.”