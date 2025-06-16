South Thames Colleges Group CEO Peter Mayhew-Smith recognised in King’s Birthday Honours 2025 List

South Thames Colleges Group (STCG) is delighted that Peter Mayhew-Smith, Group Principal and CEO, has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list and awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for services to Further Education.

Peter has worked as a Lifelong Learning practitioner for thirty years starting out as a community education tutor in West London in 1988. In 2010 he was appointed as Principal of Kingston College and then Principal of both Kingston and Carshalton Colleges in 2011, when the two colleges federated, forming the first College group of its kind. In 2017, Kingston College, Carshalton College and South Thames College merged to become STCG with Peter leading the group since this time. His strategic leadership at STCG has been instrumental in driving improvements in teaching, learning, and community engagement, significantly enhancing the College Group’s role in supporting growth and economic development in South West London.

Peter’s passion for improving outcomes for learners has resulted in collaboration between FE providers in implementing key priorities for building a skilled and sustainable workforce locally. He has focused on inclusion and mental health issues and has been appointed as the AoC’s national lead for mental health. He also served on the national Principals’ Reference Group at the DfE for two years.

John Stone, Chair of Governors at STCG, said:

“I am delighted with the news of this very well-deserved recognition of Peter’s hard work and dedication throughout his career in Further Education. South Thames Colleges Group has become a significant College Group during Peter’s time at the helm. Peter’s contribution over many years has placed the Group in an important position within the FE sector and for the growing number of learners which the Colleges serve.”

On accepting the award, Peter Mayhew-Smith said:

“I am deeply honoured to have my work recognised in this way and can only thank the hundreds of remarkable people I have worked with over my many years as a Further Education practitioner who have made this award a possibility. The collective effort of so many great colleagues, governors and partners has enabled South Thames Colleges Group to shine, and we share a strong sense of pride in our service to the wonderful communities of South West London. I know this recognition reflects that and I am delighted to be part of the growing belief in the transformative ability of the College sector.”