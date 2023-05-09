South West College ‘Higher Education Scholarships’ Open to Pupils from Local Feeder Schools

South West College (SWC) is launching five fully funded Higher Education Scholarships for full-time study in 2023/24.

These ‘Higher Education Scholarships’ are part of SWC’s commitment to widening access and participation in Higher Education and are open to applications from pupils studying at local feeder schools.

Three ‘Higher Education Scholarships’ will be awarded as a fee waiver for the full-time tuition fees over three years.

One scholarship is available for each of the following programmes:

Ulster University Foundation Degree in Science in Computing (2-years), with progression onto The Open University BSc (Hons) Degree in Computing Science Top-up (one year). Dungannon Campus. Value: £10,110

The Open University Foundation Degree in Visual Media Arts (2-years), with progression onto The Open University BA (Hons) Degree in Visual Media Arts Top-up (1-year). Enniskillen Campus. Value: £10,110

Ulster University Foundation Degree in Engineering in Civil Engineering or Ulster University Foundation Degree in Construction Engineering with Surveying (2-years), with progression onto The Open University BSc (Hons) Degree in Construction Engineering & Management Top-up (1-year). Omagh Campus. Value: £10,110.

The Open University Foundation Degree in Sport and Exercise (2-years), with progression onto The Open University BSc (Hons) Degree in Sport and Exercise Top-up (1-year). Omagh Campus. Value: £10,110

The Open University BSc (Hons) in Corporate Law and Finance (3-years). Omagh Campus. Value: £14,130

Eligible applicants must be on target to achieve predicted grades of no less than BBB at A level, or equivalent grades for BTEC / OCR Cambridge Technical qualifications. Original evidence of grades must be provided. Applicants must have achieved a minimum of 5 GCSEs that include English and Maths at grade C or above. Applicants must provide evidence of full-time residence in a Quintile 1 or 2 post code address. As part of the application process, applicants must also submit a 500-word statement detailing why they feel they should receive a scholarship award, their reasons for studying the relevant course and their career ambitions.

To obtain an application form please e-mail. Evidence must be submitted, along with the completed application to Breidge Morrison by Friday 25th August 2023. Applications received after this date will not be considered. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for interview as part of the selection process. Successful applicants for each scholarship will be notified by 1st September 2023.

