Southampton College Raise Nearly £4,000 at Memorial Dinner Fundraiser for Local Air Ambulance Services

Southampton College, part of South Hampshire College Group, have hosted a memorial charity dinner for Hospitality and Catering student Joe Abbess, raising nearly £4,000 for Air Ambulance services across the South.

Joe Abbess, who tragically lost his life in 2023, was a promising Hospitality and Catering student at Southampton College who had a huge passion for the industry. This special four-course dinner was held at Southampton College’s Aspire Restaurant, which Joe used to work and train in, to honour his memory, embrace local produce and raise support for air ambulance services across Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Dorset and Somerset. Each course on the menu featured ingredients sourced from these four regions, with every dish representing one of the areas supported by the air ambulance charities.

The College’s training restaurant was packed with over 60 guests attending the event, including Joe’s family and friends, local MP Darren Paffey, and representatives from the local air ambulance services. Students from the College’s Level 1 and Level 2 Hospitality and Catering training programme created and served the food, supported by their lecturers and volunteers from Essential Cuisine, a long-standing supplier and partner organisation for the college group. A charity raffle was held as part of the event, contributing to further fundraising for these vital, life-saving and support services.

Kirstie White, Curriculum Director at Southampton College, hosted the event.

She said:

“Joe’s love of food, his dedication to his craft and the impact he made on family, friends, colleagues and fellow students continue to be felt today. It is that passion, spirit and promise that this event honours. His memory continues to inspire us to support causes that save lives through communities.”

Joe’s mother, Vanessa Abbess, commented:

“We would like to thank Southampton College for putting on this wonderful event in memory of Joe. The food was the finest of fine dining and we applaud all of those involved in making the evening such a success. It means the absolute world to us that Joe continues to be remembered, it’s a true legacy to how loved he will always be and how much he was valued during his time at the college. We are very grateful that this is a fundraiser for the air ambulance charities who were there for Joe and who continue to support our family, plus so many others. These life-saving charities are always there for the community and deserve our ongoing support.”

Darren Paffey, MP for Southampton Itchen, attended the event and said:

“It was a fantastic evening remembering Joe and seeing some of the talent of the college’s Hospitality and Catering students who, like him, are gaining incredible skills. But also importantly, this event raised money for the air ambulance services which have supported Joe’s family since the tragedy three years ago, and particularly the aftercare service which has made an incredible difference to the family.”

The tragic loss of Joe Abbess touched the lives of so many across Southampton College and the local community. South Hampshire College Group continue to raise awareness of water safety to their students through a range of tutorial programmes, events and activities. Staff and students from the College’s maths team have also fundraised to support the air ambulance services, donating over £120.