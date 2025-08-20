Space Zero to expand team to pioneer next-generation learning environments

Space Zero, a strategic design consultancy, is expanding its team of designers, strategists and procurement experts to lead the reimagining of future learning environments.

The Manchester-based firm, which has delivered more than 1,000 education projects in 26 countries, is recruiting eight new specialists to strengthen its design-led approach, combining biophilic, trauma-informed, and neurodiverse principles with cutting-edge digital tools.

This expansion comes as the company projects turnover of more than £10 million by March 2027, representing 35% growth over two years. It follows an increase of 12 new hires over the past 18 months, including senior appointments such as Kirstine Robinson (Associate Director, Strategy), Olga Collins (Head of Procurement), and Chris Hayley (Head of Projects), and new talent in design, technology, procurement and administrative support.

Space Zero’s portfolio spans state schools, SEND facilities, independent schools, and higher education campuses, with landmark projects delivered internationally across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Europe, and the USA.

Founded by Wayne Taylor and Philip Gardner in 2009, the firm found success in interior design and Fixed Furniture and Equipment (FF&E), supporting the design gaps faced by construction companies and architects, especially within the education sector.

Space Zero is poised to help shape the next generation of learning environments under the Department for Education’s new £15.4 billion Construction Framework 25 (CF25), starting in 2026. Building on its success delivering schools through the previous CF21 framework, Space Zero is preparing to support modernisation, optimisation and capacity-building efforts across the public education estate.

The consultancy is also broadening its reach into the UK’s independent schools’ market, leveraging its international experience to respond to the rising demand from private education providers seeking to modernise and differentiate their facilities.

Wayne Taylor, Founder and CEO of Space Zero, said:

“Space Zero’s growth is underpinned by our international reputation for delivering on our promise: to reimagine learning environments in ways that improve outcomes, unlock potential, enrich lives, and enhance wellbeing. Our mantra is that we don’t just design classrooms, we help shape futures.

“Growth, for us, isn’t just about numbers. We’re scaling with purpose, to reach more communities and deliver schools that genuinely change lives, backed by world-class, fully integrated solutions from strategy to fit-out, without compromising quality.

“As education faces outdated infrastructure, tighter budgets, inclusion demands and rising expectations, our message is clear: build better or fall behind.”

“Investing in our talented and brilliant people is central to maintaining our momentum and continuing to drive positive change across the education sector.”

“Our international team is made up of bold, curious, and collaborative specialists who never settle for ‘what is’ — they ask, ‘what if?’. We’re expanding because our design works, and because our people believe in our purpose.”

Space Zero’s growth strategy is being driven by its continuous £1m+ annual investment in research and innovation. Through purpose-driven, data-informed design, supported by robust BIM and ISO-accredited processes, the company drives innovation, and creativity whilst embracing digital tools, automation, AI-assisted workflows, digital twinning, and simulation to improve speed, accuracy, and sustainability.

“We’re moving beyond traditional design to become a full-spectrum education change partner, reimagining how space, technology, and human experience come together to transform learning — not just for today, but for the next generation,” Wayne said. “By applying emerging technologies and future-focused thinking, from neurodiverse and trauma-informed environments to biophilic design, we deliver projects with proven cognitive, emotional, and social benefits far beyond aesthetics.”