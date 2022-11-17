Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Sparsholt College Group students win BASC Legacy scholarship programme  

Sparsholt College Group November 17, 2022
0 Comments
Sparsholt College Group is delighted that Sparsholt Campus Game and Wildlife Management student, Jake Bennett and UCS Fishery Management and Aquaculture student, Jensen Collingwood have been successful in securing the British Association of Shooting and Conservation (BASC) 2022 Legacy Scholarship.   

For the third year running, the BASC Legacy Scholarship Programme continues to support students looking to develop their knowledge in conservation, land management or gamekeeping by overcoming potential financial hurdles that may prevent them continuing with their studies or career.  

Jake Bennett, who studying for a Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Land and Wildlife Management – Game, said: “The news that I had been shortlisted for the BASC Scholarship was a total surprise to be honest, and to be selected as a recipient has made my year. 

“I’ve been passionate about gamekeeping and the countryside since I was very young. I love the outdoor lifestyle and being immersed in nature. I hope to play a small part in continuing and developing this way of life for the future and the BASC Scholarship will enable me to afford my studies at Sparsholt.” 

Jensen Collingwood, who is studying for a BSc (Hons) Aquaculture and Fishery Management, added: “I was overwhelmed by the support I’ve gained from BASC when successfully gaining the scholarship. As part of a family that has always supported the great work BASC does, it’s amazing to have the opportunity to work with BASC further as I continue my studies in fishery management and aquatic science at Sparsholt to bachelors level.” 

Curtis Mossop, BASC’s head of education and outreach, oversees the programme and sat on the interview panel. He said: “BASC continues to provide support by removing financial barriers which could otherwise halt a young person’s educational journey. 

“Once again we had some fantastic applicants which made the interview selection process as difficult as always, but we have two great recipients in Jake and Jensen and BASC looks forward to supporting them on their educational journeys.” 

With its established wide range of courses, state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, and industry-active lecturers, Sparsholt College Group has an enviable reputation for the outstanding training and development of students in Land and Wildlife Management.   

Published in: Education
Sparsholt College Group

