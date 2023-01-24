St Cenydd School received a special visit from Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England

Pupils of St Cenydd School were recently visited by Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England. The visit provided a fantastic opportunity for students to learn about the workings of the Bank of England and the UK economy.

Upon his 10am arrival, Mr Bailey was welcomed to the school by Head Teacher, Miss Rebecca Collins and Deputy Head Teacher, Mr Ceri Bown along with Head Girl, Katie Nash and Head Boy, Kyle Parson.

Also in attendance was Cllr Eluned Stenner, CCBC Cabinet Member for Finance & Performance and Ian Derrick & Steve Hicks who represent the Bank of England Agency for Wales.

During the visit, Mr Bailey gave a brief speech to 100 pupils who then engaged in an interactive session with the Governor, where the students questioned him on a variety of topics ranging from how he developed his career in finance, how cryptocurrency could have an impact on the UK economy to the Bank of England’s ongoing decisions to tackle inflation through the increase of interest rates.

Following this, the Governor engaged with a smaller group of students who form part of the school’s Enterprise Club; pupils eagerly discussed their business proposition for a sustainable mobile technology enterprise.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England commented:

“I was delighted to meet with pupils at St Cenydd Community School during my recent visit to Wales and was impressed by their very insightful questions on the economy. It was inspiring to meet such dedicated young people and hear their aspirations for the future.”

Rebecca Collins, Head Teacher of St Cenydd School said:

“It was an honour to welcome the Governor of the Bank of England to St Cenydd School. Our students thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to discuss and further understand important economic matters that impact upon their lives now and in the future.”

Cllr Eluned Stenner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Performance added:

“It was fantastic to be present for the Governor’s visit to St Cenydd School. In these challenging times, it was wonderful to see the students so engaged in their Q&A session and to be given the opportunity to hear directly from Mr Bailey on matters affecting the economy.”

