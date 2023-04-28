St Dunstan’s College nominated for two Tes Schools Awards

St Dunstan’s College, Catford, south London, is delighted to reveal it has been shortlisted for two awards at the upcoming TES Schools Awards 2023.

This year, St Dunstan’s Head, Nick Hewlett, has been shortlisted for Headteacher of the Year (Independent) and the Junior School has been shortlisted for Prep School of the Year.

The awards, known as the Oscars of education, recognises the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independents, including early years settings, primary and secondary.

Speaking about the news, St Dunstan’s Head, Nick Hewlett said:

‘I feel honoured and truly privileged to be shortlisted for Headteacher of the Year (Independent). St Dunstan’s College has been on an extraordinary journey in recent years. We have transformed our school, in the heart of Catford, so that it challenges and trailblazes in the sector. Whilst this award is for head of the year, the nomination is a testament to the drive and ambition of all our staff, students, and parents. My deepest gratitude goes to everyone who has been part of the ambitious journey in recent years.

‘I am also delighted with the news our Junior School has been shortlisted for Prep School of the Year, and I pay tribute to Laura Whitwood, Head of Junior, who has led the school phenomenally since taking up the role shortly before the pandemic.

‘Congratulations to all our fellow nominees and I look forward to celebrating with you all in June.’

Laura Whitwood, Head of Junior School, added:

‘We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted for Independent Prep School of the Year in the TES Schools Awards 2023. What a wonderful external endorsement for all that we try to achieve here at St Dunstan’s for our youngest pupils.

‘It has been a hugely exciting few years for our Prep School with a move to a state-of-the-art new building, an expansion to three forms of entry, the addition of Forest School in a new Woodland Classroom, alongside a focus on pupil mental health and wellbeing and recent curriculum developments.

‘Our Junior School team have worked incredibly hard to carve out a unique, ambitious and defined identity, which sees our pupils thrive in the first stages of their educational journey.’

Last year, St Dunstan’s was delighted to be named Independent Senior School of the Year at the Tes Schools Awards 2022, and in 2020, the school was named Co-educational School of the Year at the Independent Schools Awards.

The Tes Schools Awards, now in its 15th year, celebrates the extraordinary commitment, quality and innovation shown by teachers and support staff across the UK.

The panel of awards judges include school leaders, experts and education researchers. The objectivity, professionalism and high standards of the Tes Schools Awards judges and the judging process has helped establish them as a well-respected achievement for any school chosen as a finalist or winner.

Tes editor and chief judge of the Tes Schools Awards Jon Severs said:

“With these awards we honour the education community, whom we have served for over 112 years. This year has seen some incredibly high quality entries. So every teacher and school who has been named in this shortlist should be very proud – it’s a fantastic achievement.

“We are looking forward to showcasing, as we do every year, just how vital our education professionals are to every facet of this country. Teachers, leaders and support staff all play such an important role in schools: this is our chance to say thank you for all that they do.”

