St Dunstan’s College wins global award

St Dunstan’s College, Catford, south London, is delighted to announce it has been named Independent School of the Year at the 2023 International Elite 100 Global Awards.

The awards, which are judged by professionals from across the world, were established to celebrate the achievements of organisations who showcase the extraordinary power to lead in their various industries.

Speaking about the award, Head, Nick Hewlett said:

‘We are delighted to have been recognised in this way, and my gratitude goes to everyone who has contributed to St Dunstan’s incredible journey.’

A spokesperson for the International Elite Awards explained: ‘Our nominees are shortlisted via a process of in-house scrutiny and assessment, which utilises a variety of methods to identify those firms and individuals demonstrating outstanding achievements.

‘These methods include reviewing specific market research, client nominations, referrals, press coverage and industry awards. In each award category a final three nominees are shortlisted who are then reviewed against our selection criteria using our own proprietary process with industry leaders from multiple sectors across the globe.’

The news comes at an exciting time for St Dunstan’s. Last year, the school was named Independent Senior School of the Year at the Tes Awards in London. The awards, known as the Oscars of Education, celebrate the work of teachers and schools across the country.

Judge David James has worked in independent schools for over 20 years and is an experienced inspector for the Independent Schools Inspectorate. He said:

‘There’s a very clear and coherent vision of what they want to do, both with the curriculum and the local community.

‘The head is asking interesting questions of the sector, including areas like privilege and responsibility, which go beyond the usual platitudes. It’s a really interesting school in a tough market, trying to not just survive but actually make something different for the children and families they’re working with.’

Most recently the school has won praise for its ground-breaking Stuart Curriculum, which looks at relationships, skills for the future and critical thinking. Stuart lessons have tackled the rise of toxic masculinity, and in particular, individuals such as Andrew Tate. Speaking about the lessons, St Dunstan’s Deputy Head Academic, Jonathan Holmes, explained: ‘As well as having the confidence to react to specific examples such as Andrew Tate, it’s important that our teaching is predominantly proactive and enables students to independently understand when views are harmful and dangerous, and how they can protect themselves from being exposed and influenced by them online.’

