St Mary’s ‘Back in the Habit’ with first musical theatre performance since 2019

Students at St Mary’s School in Cambridge made a much-anticipated return to the stage last week, with a stunning four-night run of Sister Act – the school’s first live musical theatre production since 2019.

Following months of hard work and rehearsals, the school was delighted to get ‘back in the habit’ and showcase the star quality of its students to a packed crowd of parents and carers.

The ‘divine’ production was brimming with powerful music and incredible dancing as a cast of 85 students told the well-known story in a series of unforgettable performances. In total, 106 students were involved in the production from Year 7 up to Year 13.

Feedback from attending parents was very positive with one saying:

“What an amazing show! I have never seen a school show with the quality of performance that you have achieved with the girls.” Another commented: “The acting, singing, dancing, music, accents, comedic element, costumes and set were amazing. We have some very talented students. A real foot-tapping, uplifting treat!”

Sister Act the musical is based on the hit 1992 film of the same name. It follows lead character, Deloris, who is placed in protective custody, in the safety of a convent, after witnessing a crime. She is encouraged to help the struggling choir and ultimately finds her calling whilst also helping her fellow sisters to find their true voices.

Charlotte Avery, Headmistress at St Mary’s School, said:

“We are overjoyed to return to live musical performances at St Mary’s School. It was an absolute pleasure to welcome parents and carers back into the school to witness the theatrical talents of our students. Well done to everyone involved in staging this West End classic. Your dedication, confidence and enjoyment of musical theatre shone through and we eagerly await future productions.”

