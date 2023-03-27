St Mary’s named in ‘World’s Leading Boarding Schools’ Top 250 list by Fortune

Prestigious independent day and boarding school, St Mary’s, has been ranked as one of the top boarding schools in the world for 2023, in a new Top 250 list published by Fortune magazine. The school was also the only Cambridge school featured in the list to achieve the highest five-star rating.

Fortune produced the ‘World’s Leading Boarding Schools in 2023’ list in collaboration with market research company Statista. The ranking is based on thousands of recommendations made by school heads, boarding school consultants, parents, and alumni. The list consists of 250 top-rated global boarding schools, each marked with ratings of either four or five stars. The aim of the list is to help families from across the world choose the very best boarding school option for their children.

Headmistress at St Mary’s School, Charlotte Avery, said:

“We are incredibly proud that we’ve been recognised by Fortune as one of the top boarding schools in the world. Fortune is well known for its influential lists, and to be the only boarding school in Cambridge to get a five-star rating is a huge accolade. Our inclusion in the Fortune list is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone that works at St Mary’s. Together, our team has created an outstanding learning environment for our boarders (and our day students) and a home from home atmosphere for those students that live with us in term-time. Within Cambridge our all-girls offer is unique and we have a very special proposition. This recognition reinforces that at the very highest level.”

St Mary’s School has been educating and empowering girls since 1898, developing engaged, compassionate young women with the aspirations, confidence, and integrity to be themselves and help shape a better world. The school’s first-class education offering was recently highlighted when it received the highest grade of ‘excellent’ in its Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) inspection.

Famous for its Fortune 500 list, Fortune is a global leader in business journalism and a world-renowned authority on the top companies and education institutions across the world.

To view the full list of top-rated global boarding schools, please visit: https://fortune.com/education/boarding-school-guide/leading-boarding-schools/#sort=overallScore

