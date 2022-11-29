STEM inspiration brought to schools with launch of free Big Bang Blueprint

Schools across the UK can now apply to host their own STEM inspiration event in school, with the launch of a new free programme – The Big Bang at School Blueprint.

From the creators of the hugely popular annual Big Bang Fair, the blueprint enables teachers to bring the magic of the Big Bang straight to their own classrooms. The Big Bang at School Blueprint includes everything schools need to host an inspiring STEM day, filled with fascinating science, technology and engineering activities that help students to get creative and find their flair for STEM.

With a range of curriculum-linked activities and team-based projects, schools can easily tailor the day to the needs and interests of their own students. Whether that might be renewable energy, app design or even aerospace – there’s something for everyone.

“We know teachers and school leaders really value being able to offer their students innovative and exciting experiences, however they often don’t have the time or resources to be able to arrange this themselves,” comments Arran Goodchild, Senior Product Development Manager at EngineeringUK, who run the Big Bang programme.

“That’s why we’re delighted to be able to help schools with this by providing a free suite of ready-to-use resources – designed to make it as easy as possible for them to host their own exciting STEM day.”

Feedback from schools who have already taken part in the programme has been really positive. Science teacher Caroline Maston commented,

“Big Bang at School was a great success! It made a real buzz around school which we needed after a tough year. In fact, next year I’ve been given more time on my timetable to run more STEM activities across school.”

Similarly, assistant headteacher Chimene Peddie commented,

“I love the Big Bang at School because it offers the opportunity for every child to explore an idea or dream.”

Students also have high praise for the programme, with one student commenting: “I loved it, it was a really different way to learn!” Another student commented: “It’s made me way more interested in science than I was before!”

The Big Bang at School Blueprint includes:

The Big Bang Challenge

Digital content that can be accessed during the event or on-demand

STEM careers inspiration and guidance on where young people can go next

Workbooks, project ideas and activities for in-class inspiration

Guides, planners and support to help schools make the most of the day

