Stephen Perse Senior School students celebrate impressive GCSE results

Stephen Perse Senior School students are celebrating impressive GCSE results, with 71% of GCSEs graded 7, 8 or 9. The whole school community is delighted for this years’ cohort, who have proved themselves to be inspiring role models throughout their time at the top of the Stephen Perse Senior School.

Highlights:

27% of GCSEs graded the top score of 9.

49% of GCSEs graded 8 or 9.

16 students achieved at least 8 GCSEs at grade 9.

Principal Richard Girvan said:

“We are so proud of all our students who have achieved an impressive set of results. The students have grown into curious, intelligent individuals, with the confidence to make a positive difference to the world around them. We are delighted many students will be staying with us for the final years of their education at the Stephen Perse Sixth Form where I am sure they will continue to strive for academic excellence.”

In addition, Senior School Head, Stephen Ward, expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of the students, praising not only their academic ability, but also their dedication and determination to succeed. Stephen commented:

“We are especially pleased with these excellent results as they have been achieved against a backdrop of more stringent grading nationally and the residual effects of interruption to learning over the past few years.”

Year 11 student George D took 12 GCSEs and is going on to study A Levels at Stephen Perse Sixth Form. George comments:

“I have enjoyed studying a wide range of subjects at Stephen Perse, from Latin to Additional Maths. The enrichment clubs allowed me to explore my chosen subjects further and develop an interest in Classical Philosophy. I am looking forward to studying A Levels in Further Maths, Maths, Physics and Chemistry at Stephen Perse Sixth Form. I am currently enjoying the summer reading list for Physics and working towards my gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.”

Year 11 student, Ilaria comments:

“I am pleased and relieved to have my GCSE results, which I am really happy with. I am looking forward to starting my next chapter at Stephen Perse Sixth Form to study Latin, Greek, Classical Civilisation and Spanish.”

Year 11 student, Celeste comments:

“I am really happy with my results, all my hard work has paid off and I feel really good to be progressing to the Stephen Perse Sixth Form”.

Year 11 student, Eleanor comments:

“I am feeling overwhelmed with happiness with my results and looking forward to Stephen Perse Sixth Form.”

Year 11 student, Rohan comments:

“Over the past five years, my confidence has grown thanks to the nurturing, supportive environment at Stephen Perse. The teachers have helped me work out my strengths through the variety of academic subjects and inspired new hobbies from the enrichment activities. I have enjoyed sailing, the gold Duke of Edinburgh Award and the Cambridge Model United Nations, which our school hosts annually. I am looking forward to going to the Sixth Form here at Stephen Perse to study for my A Levels.”

The curriculum at Stephen Perse Senior School provides the opportunity to engage in a higher level of study prior to applying for university. Students are encouraged to gain new experiences and develop their skills through enriched learning, clubs and societies. Stephen Perse Senior School offers a variety of study options at GCSE in addition to the core subjects, including Design, Classical Greek, Computer Science and Mandarin Chinese.

