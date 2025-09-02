Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology opens its doors to first cohort of learners

The brand-new Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology (IoT) has officially opened its doors, welcoming its first intake of learners as they begin their Higher Education journey.

Led by the Ofsted Outstanding Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG), the £22.5 million development will deliver high-quality technical skills training in priority sectors, including advanced engineering and manufacturing, modern methods of construction, digital technologies and health sciences.

Built on strong collaboration, the IoT brings together leading education providers from across Staffordshire, including Keele University, Burton and South Derbyshire College, Axia Solutions, South Staffordshire College and Stoke-on-Trent College.

The new three-storey building is located off Castle Street and forms part of the Stafford Station Gateway Project, featuring state-of-the-art facilities and industry-standard equipment. Inside, learners will find a VR/AR immersive space, a mock hospital ward, testing laboratories, robotics and automation equipment, as well as an advanced manufacturing learning factory. Learners will also benefit from conference rooms, a lecture theatre, a bistro and a range of immersive teaching spaces.

Supporting the development are a number of employer partners, including Dell, MOOG, Siemens and Hitachi. Their investment has already provided £500,000 worth of equipment and resources, such as two demonstration robots from KUKA, two collaborative robots from Siemens and a transformer donated by Hitachi Energy. In addition, industrial and logistics specialist Indurent is developing digital tools to bring real-life projects into the classroom, further enriching the learning experience for students.

As one of only 21 Institutes of Technology across England, the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire IoT forms part of a national network designed to transform technical education. IoTs bring together colleges, universities, and employers to bridge the gap between education and industry, providing learners with the skills that local businesses need most. Each IoT specialises in STEM-based subjects and delivers Higher Technical Qualifications, Levels 4 and 5 (HNC/HND), professional training, and higher apprenticeships.

Georgina Barnard, Vice Principal – IoT, said: “Welcoming our first learners to the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology is an incredibly proud moment. This landmark development represents a unique collaboration between education and industry, ensuring that learners across our region have access to world-class facilities, cutting-edge technology and the specialist training needed to thrive in high-demand sectors. By working hand-in-hand with employers, we are not only creating pathways into skilled careers but also supporting businesses with the talent they need to drive innovation and growth.”

With pathways including short courses, higher apprenticeships and degree-level programmes, the IoT provides opportunities for those taking their first steps into employment, looking to advance in the workplace or successfully retrain in a new field.