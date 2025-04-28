Stoke on Trent College awarded £990k from the FE College Condition Allocation

Stoke on Trent College is continuing to invest in creating the best learning environments for students, after being awarded £990,329 from The Further Education College Condition Allocation from the government.

Funding will be invested in the college’s planned maintenance program, which ensures all facilities across both campuses offer state of the art facilities in buildings which are up to date with the latest technology and are fit for purpose.

With three consecutive year-on-year record enrolment numbers, Stoke on Trent College has now invested over £20 million of government funding in new facilities. This includes the Connect Building at the Cauldon campus and a new build at the Burslem campus as well as the upcoming Advanced Green Skills Hub, which will also be based at the Burslem campus.

Over the past 12 months, the college has launched a brand-new Broadcast Media Suite, a Health and Social Care Science Ward and revamped the Hair & Beauty facilities to provide an amazing learning environment for our learners.

The funding from The Further Education College Condition Allocation complements all of these major capital investments and will ensure Stoke on Trent College remains the technical college of choice for Stoke-on-Trent and North Staffordshire.

Hassan Rizvi, Principal & CEO at Stoke on Trent College said:

“We are grateful to receive funding from the Department of Education’s Further Education College Condition Allocation.

“Here at Stoke on Trent College, we are continually exploring ways to enhance the learner experience, and with the funding from the DfE we will look to maintain our established properties while we prepare to welcome brand-new facilities at both our Cauldon and Burslem campuses. Investment into ongoing maintenance is vitally important, and ensures all of our buildings and facilities are the best quality, giving our learners the best environment to achieve their goals.”

The college is enjoying unprecedented growth in learner numbers and applications for next year’s courses. and to build on this success the Estates Strategy is being continually updated. The estates strategy is being updated to ensure that both the Cauldon and Burslem campus sites offer learners the best environments to learn and progress.

Skills Minister Jacqui Smith said:

“FE colleges are vital to our mission to grow the economy under our Plan for Change. They are at the heart of training the next generation of skilled workers.”

“This funding addresses these issues, allowing colleges to focus on what they do best: breaking down barriers to opportunity by teaching the next generation in buildings fit for purpose.”

Funding was distributed across 179 college groups in England, and needs to be spent by March 2028.