Stoke on Trent College CEO & Principal announced as finalist for Women of the Year Awards

Stoke on Trent College CEO & Principal Lisa Capper MBE, has been announced as a Business Woman of the Year finalist in the national 2024 Women of the Year Awards.

The illustrious awards, which celebrate the achievements of women from a diverse range of industries and backgrounds, take place on 11 October 2024 at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Lisa, in her current role as CEO & Principal at Stoke on Trent College, has led the college in its ‘Skills-Ready Future-Ready’ vision of being the Technical College for the City of Stoke on Trent and the surrounding area, uplifting the life-chances and opportunities for local people in the area. She is a passionate supporter of equal opportunities for all and through her leadership has worked with both learners and colleagues, encouraging women to be bold and ambitious and providing opportunities for them to progress in their chosen career path.

Lisa, will be one of 19 finalists who will attend the Women of the Year Awards event.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal at Stoke on Trent College said:

“I am absolutely delighted to have been nominated for this prestigious award and to be announced as one of the finalists for Business Woman of the Year at this year’s Women of the Year awards is a great accolade.

“I am passionate about the role of Further Education and the opportunities it can create for everyone, which is something that has been a driving force for me throughout my career but especially at Stoke on Trent College as we look to drive social mobility and plug skills gaps in key areas across Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire. We are committed to providing young people and adult learners with the best opportunity to fulfil their potential and progress to a brighter future.

I am looking forward to attending the awards with colleagues and our college sponsor-partners Peridot and Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce as well as meeting fellow finalists, and like-minded women from many different sectors and backgrounds.”

The Women of the Year Awards have a long-standing reputation for recognising and highlighting women’s achievements from across the UK. Past business winners include Baroness Karren Brady, Dame Julie Kenny CBE, Dr Sharon Redrobe OBE, Fiona Allen and Jenny Campbell.

The 2024 finalists include women from several areas of business and industries, including media, education, healthcare, hospitality, engineering, construction and manufacturing.

Headline sponsor for the event is Aldermore Bank PLC whose mission statement is ‘Backing people to fulfil life’s hopes and dreams’ something which aligns to our Stoke on Trent College mission focussed on creating successful futures for all.

Zalena Vandrewala, managing associate at national law firm, and key sponsor Freeths LLP, who is chair of the board of Women of the Year Awards said:

“We were thrilled by the sheer number of nominations we received this year. We are looking forward to the final judging before the big day in October. The awards recognise the outstanding women that are pivotal to our society.”