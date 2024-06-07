Stoke on Trent College hosts and competes at WorldSkills UK Hairdressing regional heat

Stoke on Trent College (@SOTCollege) was proud to host and compete in the North Midlands regional heat for the WorldSkills UK competition today (Friday 7 June).

Competing in the Foundation Skills in Hairdressing representing Stoke on Trent College was Hannah Shaw Wootton, who is currently studying Level 3 Hairdressing at the Cauldon campus.

Hannah has previously made in to the North Midlands Regional Heat in 2023.

World Skills UK is a seven-month process, which includes regional heats and intensive training for all entrants. The Foundation Competitions support students at entry and level 1, to develop their skills for work and independence, will run in skill areas including Hairdressing, Horticulture, IT software and Health and Social Care.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal at Stoke on Trent College said:

“We’re extremely proud to be the venue for hosting this year’s regional heat for Foundation Skills in Hairdressing for WorldSkills UK.

“It’s fantastic to have Hannah representing our College and we wish her all the best in the competition. The fact she is competing in this renowned competition for the second year in a row, is testament to the skills she has developed whilst studying with us. Good Luck to all the competitors who I am sure will excel.”

This year, the WorldSkills UK national competitions are running in 49 skills ranging from Additive Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 and Industrial Robotics to Cooking, 3D Game Design and Hairdressing.

The National Finals for WorldSkills for Hairdressing: Foundation Skills will take place on 20 and 21 November at Manchester College’s City Campus, with finalists and medalists celebrated at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall.